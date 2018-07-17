Fixed Wireless Devices Market: Industry Insights, Trends and Forecast upto 2025

Fixed wireless involves the operation and coordination of wireless systems and devices which are used to connect two fixed locations such as buildings or towers. These devices help the buildings to stay inter connected through data communications. The market for fixed wireless devices is expected to grow robustly during the forecast period.

There are several factors aiding to the demand for fixed wireless devices globally. The use of fixed wireless devices enables the users to maintain connectivity in remote areas without the need for long cable wires. Furthermore, the fixed wireless devices have high bandwidth capability in order to give access to interrupted network availability.

Moreover, the fixed wireless devices have an inverse relation in terms of number of subscribers and the connection cost of each subscriber. Hence it is feasible in case of large number of subscribers and cost for each subscriber decreases significantly. Furthermore, the subscribers in the network can be removed or added as per the requirement, without altering the infrastructure framework.

Moreover, the use of fixed wireless devices is not only limited to connecting two buildings but these devices can be used to build a unified communication network across multiple buildings. In addition, these devices ensure the delivery of fast and reliable network connectivity. In case of the natural disaster, an organization can witness major downfall when there is no network connectivity due to damaged cables.

The fixed wireless devices are also used in such a scenario to provide effective backup connectivity to the buildings temporarily. The above factors are one of the major cases driving the demand for fixed wireless devices globally. Moreover, the ongoing trend of cloud computing is further boosting the demand for fixed wireless devices globally.

However, there are certain restraints which are hindering the demand for fixed wireless devices globally. These fixed wireless services only have a single access point per subscriber. Furthermore, the devices also do not function in roaming. In addition, the complete operation requires a straight line of access between the subscriber antenna and the base station. Hence, the services are limited to locations which are away from trees and hills. Finally, the cost of installation of fixed wireless devices is considerably high due to high cost of the bandwidth compared to that of traditional broadband services.

The global market for fixed wireless devices can be segmented into application and geography. In terms of application, the market can be categorized into island internet services, short distance internet networking, rural access, short haul, wide area networks and backup services among others. The rural access and back up services are gaining popularity and are expected to witness strong demand during the forecast period.

By geography, the global smart retail systems market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe have been identified to be early adapters of new technology and hence expected to witness strong demand during the forecast period.