Chino Sports Massage Therapist Launches $75 New Client Special!

Mosi Blane, Chino’s top sports massage therapist at Beach Bum Massage Therapy, has today announced

a new promotional campaign, called $75 New Client Special. The campaign, opened to all first-time visitors, covers consultation and 60-Minute Therapeutic Massage.

The $75 New Client Special campaign will officially start Monday, July 23, 2018 and is valid throughout the rest of the year. The office hours are

Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays from 9am-1pm and 4pm-7pm.

Located off Schaefer Blvd and Central in Chino CA inside the office of Sam The Chiropractor, Mosi says Beach Bum Massage Therapy in Chino offers customized therapeutic massages, sportsmassages and

deep tissue massages for athletes, fitness enthusiasts and health conscious residents of Chino & Chino Hills California.

All massages are by appointment only and can be booked directly on our website, stresses Mosi, who adds

that anyone looking for a Massage Therapist in Chino that specializes in sports massages, therapeutic massages

or deep tissue massages will find Beach Bum Massage Therapy more than accommodating.

See https://www.beachbummassagetherapy.com/ for more information and videos describing how our certified massage therapy approach can help you improve your health.

Media Contact:

Sam Ruiz

Beach Bum Massage Therapy

5370 Schaefer Ave., Suite G, Chino, CA 91710 United States

(909)294-6769

beachbummassagetherapy@gmail.com

https://www.beachbummassagetherapy.com/