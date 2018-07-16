Sensor Market in Consumer Healthcare as the New Industry Growth Driver

According to a new market research report titled “Sensor Market in Consumer Healthcare by Sensor Type (Blood Pressure Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Image sensor, Heart rate sensor, Touch Sensor & Motion Sensor), by Application (Patient Monitoring, Therapeutic, Handheld and Homecare, & Fitness and wellness), by Geography – Analysis & Forecast to to 2013 – 2020” , the total market is expected to reach $47.40 billion by 2020 growing at an estimated CAGR of 5.56% from 2014-2020.

♦For More Information@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/sensor-market-consumer-healthcare-111301095.html

The developments in sensing technologies can help to increase the trend ofcontinuous patient monitoring, which can result in reduced healthcare costs and improved treatment outcomes. The use of sensors will help to capture the healthcare data continously, and keep an electronic health record. It also reduces inefficiencies in managing of patient records and providing the user with the latest information. Consumer healthcare is one of the major fields that holds a promising future for sensors with a faster growth rate than all other applications.

This report presents the future of the sensor market in consumer healthcare and industry from both technical and market-oriented perspectives with techno-market oriented roadmaps till 2020. This report describes the market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the sensor market in consumer healthcare and forecasts the marketupto 2020, based on sensor type,application,and geography.The report presents a detailed analysis of sensor type market such as temperature sensor, blood pressure sensor, blood glucose sensor, blood oxygen sensor, ECGsensor, image sensor, posture sensors, altitude sensors, motion sensor, pedometers, heart rate sensor, radiation sensor, and touch sensorand forecast the growth for each one of them. In geography, the report covers Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW (Rest of the World). In 2013,North Americawasthe largest contributor in terms of market revenue for the sensor market in consumer healthcare. APAC, Europe, and ROW are also promisingmarkets with China, Japan, India, Germany, and the Middle Eastproviding impetus to the growth.

The report profiles 31 promising players with a SWOT analysis of key players in the sensor market in consumer healthcare. The competitive landscape of the market presents an interesting picture, where a large number of small players have become a force to reckon with. The market is witnessing a series of new product launchesand partnerships across the value chain. Some big announcement by small and big players is expected in the coming months. Some of the key players in the sensor market for consumer healthcare areAnalog Devices, Inc. (U.S.), Aptina Imaging Corp. (U.S.), EPCOS AG (Germany), Freescale Semiconductor, Inc. (U.S.), GE Measurement & Control Solutions(U.S.), Measurement Specialties, Inc. (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) and Infineon Technologies AG (Germany).