Spark Plugs Market Robust Expansion by Top Key Manufactures, Demand and Supply to 2022

Spark Plugs Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2022.

Global Spark Plugs Market Information by Product type (Hot Spark Plug and Cold Spark Plug), by Material Type (Copper Spark Plug, Platinum Spark Plug, Iridium Spark Plug, and others), by Market (Original Equipment Market and Aftermarket), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle And Commercial Vehicle), and by Region – Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

Spark Plugs are the device to transfer the electric current from ignition system to combustion chamber of a vehicle. Stringent regulations & norms by government regarding emissions & fuel efficiency and growth of automotive industries are driving the market for spark plugs. Advanced spark plugs improves cold starting and generates efficient combustion which in turn increases the fuel efficiency and performance of the vehicles. Hot spark plugs by product type contributes the largest share of the global spark plugs market. Also, shift towards electric vehicles is restraining the growth of global market for spark plug. The global Spark Plugs market is expected to show a growth at CAGR of about 5.5% from 2016 to 2022.

Key Players:

The key players of Global Spark Plugs Market report include- NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd, Federal-Mogul Corporation , Borgwarner Inc., Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, General Motors (Acdelco Corporation), Delphi Automotive, Valeo, Weichai Power Co. Ltd., and UCI-Fram Autobrands (Autolite).

Spark Plugs Market– Segmentation

The Spark Plugs Market can be segmented in to 2 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Product type – Hot Spark Plug and Cold Spark Plug

Segmentation by Material Type – Copper Spark Plug, Platinum Spark Plug, Iridium Spark Plug, and others

Segmentation by Market – Original Equipment Market and Aftermarket

Segmentation by Vehicle Type – Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle

Segmentation by Regions : North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

October 2017- NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. announced that it will establish an additional production plant in India to strengthen production capability of automotive components. To meet large demand for spark plugs in aftermarket and also to meet more strict emission standards for oxygen sensors for motorcycles, the company decided to invest to the Indian facility. The cost for this capital investment will be approximately 1.7 billion yen, and we will consider further investment along with the demand expansion.

November 2016- Federal-Mogul Corporation developed a new spark plug for gasoline, high BMEP (Brake Mean Effective Pressure) stationary engines. A combination of optimum materials, unique ground electrode geometry and maximum electrode surface area gives the new ‘cold’ plug enhanced thermal characteristics. This resulted in improved electrode durability and increased service life compared with other technologies available in the market.

March 2015- DENSO announced a new product line of spark plugs which is engineered to last more than 100,000 miles on the road, and provide more power and better fuel economy than any other spark plug. The new spark plug possess unique Twin-Tip Technology and patented design, owing to which it delivers far less obstruction to the spark than standard plugs, allowing an omni-directional expansion of the ignition flame.

The report for Global Spark Plugs Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

