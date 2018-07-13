Order a Plumber Offers Reliable Repair, Routine Maintenance for Water Heaters

Order a Plumber highlights the need for routine maintenance and repair for water heaters to prevent serious plumbing issues and high utility bills.

The company says, “As one of the leading Suffolk County Plumbers, Order a Plumber has the knowledge, experience and expertise that is required to keep your water heater in great condition, thus keeping your home running smoothly.”

Common Plumbing Problems

Failing to properly maintain water heaters can leave homeowners with an inadequate supply of hot water. Other than this, serious issues can happen to a water heater that fails to go through routine maintenance and repairs.

Water leaks cause costly damage to a home. In addition, leaking gas and carbon monoxide have the potential to become a major health hazard to homeowners.

Another problem is inefficient water heaters need more energy to function. This results in extremely high utility bills.

Maintenance and Repair Solutions

Order a Plumber stresses that routine maintenance and repairs for water heaters can help homeowners save a great deal of money. These services, particularly maintenance, can identify issues at an early stage before they become too big, leading to higher repair costs.

The plumbing company offers the following maintenance and repair solutions for water heaters:

• Anode replacement

• Dip tube replacement

• Thermostat replacement

• Thermocouple replacement

• Maintenance and repair of gas water heaters

• Maintenance and repair of electrical water heaters

• Replacement of crucial elements within a water heater

Homeowners can expect high quality and dependable service from Order a Plumber’s licensed, insured, and experienced plumbers.

