Needle Biopsy Market Key Manufactures Shares, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

The Needle Biopsy Market is expected to reach $ 677 million by the end of 2023, this market is projected to be growing at a CAGR of ~ 5.2 % during 2017-2023.

The Needle Biopsy Market is chiefly driven by product development and the fall in prices of raw materials and components. The increasing cases of cancers and growing usage of biopsy needles is driving the market. Companies should focus on improving the distribution efficiency so as to reduce the pressures on prices due to huge market fragmentation. Distributional agreements between large players and advanced products such as multilayer needles will be extremely beneficial. The emergence of needle biopsy is estimated to pose the greatest threat to the Needle Biopsy Market.

Needle biopsy offers non-invasive diagnostic tests for detecting cancer as it used liquids such as blood, urine, saliva etc. to detect malignancy. Increasing automation will enhance the capabilities of needle biopsy and it may substitute the needle biopsy procedures. Real time progression of cancers is also possible in needle biopsy which raises the level of threat it possess to needle biopsy. The falling cost of products due to greater market fragmentation and the emergence of Chinese companies is expected to put additional pressures on prices.

The growing stringent regulation and standards for medical devices, and the increasing uncertainty about reimbursement in the US are threatening the growth of the market.

Global Needle Biopsy Market – Key Players

Key players profiled in the report are Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, CareFusion Corporation, Hologic, Inc., and Cardinal Health, Inc., Medax, C. R. Bard, Inc., Möller Medical GmbH, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Hakko co. ltd., Kompass, Argon Medical Devices, Inc. and others.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3830

Global Needle Biopsy Market – Segmentation

The global needle biopsy market is segmented on the basis of type and applications. Based on type, the market has been segmented as fine-needle aspiration biopsy, core needle biopsy, vacuum-assisted biopsy and image-guided biopsy. Based on the utility, the market has been segmented as disposable and reusable. Based on the applications, the market has been segmented as tumor, infection, inflammation and others.

Global Needle Biopsy Market – Regional analysis

US accounts for the maximum market share due to favorable reimbursement scenarios and greater expenditure on healthcare. The faster market uptake of new technology in the US is also an important driver of the market for global needle biopsy. Europe is the second largest market due to large disposable income and rising awareness. Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region because of large unmet needs which is led by China and India. The Middle East & Africa market is led by the gulf nations particularly Saudi Arabia and UAE. The poor regions of Africa are expected to be a laggard due to poor economic and political conditions and poor healthcare penetration.

Major Table of Content

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Continued….

To Know More Enquire @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/3830

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: salesteam@marketresearchfuture.com