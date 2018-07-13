The acquisition will add novel scientific platform and manufacturing expertise to Nano Vivere’s research and operational capabilities.

Nano Vivere (ISIN: CN0024013913), a late stage clinical company, pioneering nanomedicine whose technology is based on proprietary technologies and patents, today announced that Nano Vivere and global lead in cellular immunotherapy company will sign a definitive merger agreement in which Nano Vivere has agreed to acquire the company. The name of the company will be made public once the transaction will be approved by the boards of directors of both companies.

The company that Nano Vivere will acquire is a pioneer in the therapeutics of cancer with a broad, novel portfolio evaluating multiple targets and cancer indications.

“The acquisition builds on our shared vision to discover and develop transformative medicines for patients with incurable blood cancers,” said Dr. Don T. Leung, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “The advanced cellular immunotherapy portfolio and research capabilities strengthen Nano Vivere’s global competence in hematology and adds new drivers for growth beyond 2020.”

“The team members channel their passion for science and patients towards a common goal of finding cures by creating cell therapies that help people live longer, better lives. Continuing this work will take scientific prowess, manufacturing excellence and global reach. This union will provide all three.” said one company official.

The acquisition will also add a novel scientific platform and scalable manufacturing capabilities which will complement Nano Vivere’s leadership in hematology and oncology.

Upon completion of the acquisition Nano Vivere will be positioned to become a preeminent cellular immunotherapy company. The strategic advantages of this acquisition will include the opportunity to:

• Leverage a novel scientific platform and scalable manufacturing capabilities to position Nano Vivere at the forefront of future advances in the science of cellular immunotherapy

• Accelerate the pipeline development to capture the full potential of cellular immunotherapy

• Add to Nano Vivere’s existing pipeline Additional cellular therapy assets in proof-of-concept trials for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors

• Accelerate revenue diversification with meaningful growth drivers beyond 2020

• Capture 100% of the global economics on all Juno’s cellular immunotherapy assets

About Nano Vivere (ISIN: CN0024013913)

Nano Vivere is a late stage clinical company pioneering, nanomedicine that is following its unique path: a new way to treat patients thanks to nanophysics delivered at the cell’s nucleus. The company’s technology is based on proprietary technologies and patents and Vivere operates worldwide from the headquarters based in Guangzhou. Nano Vivere is led by a highly trained and distinguished team of experts who have demonstrated success in the combined fields medicine, biologics, neuroscience, and nanotechnology along with the specialized business development track record requisite for the launch of cutting-edge medical technologies.

http://nanovivere.com/cn/home

