Global Adaptive optics Market Industrial Insights, Growth, Future Trends, Geographic Analysis to 2022

Market Highlights:

The global adaptive optics market is growing at the rapid pace owing to growing investment in optical research & development, growing demand for adaptive optics in medical sector, and high usage of adaptive optics in telescope, astronomy and cellular imaging sectors among others. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of adaptive optics is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2016 – 2022).

The study indicates that military and defence industry held the largest share of the adaptive optics market compared to other end-user industries in 2016. The adaptive optics is used for the development of defence weapons and highly refined supervision systems. These are also used as a method for improving the effectiveness of direct energy weapons. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the adaptive optics market for the military and defence end-user industry.

The adaptive optics market for wave front sensor is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. This is mainly because wave front measurement is required in many optical applications to characterize the profile of optical components or to estimate the aberrations to which the input wave front has been subjected. Similarly, wave front sensing can be used in metrology and microscopy. The most widely used wave front sensor is the Shack-Hartman wave front sensor.

Major Key Players:

Aplegen, Inc. (U.S.), Benchmark Electronics, Inc.(U.S.), Boston Corporation (U.S.), Holoeye Photonics AG.(Germany), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Baker Adaptive Optics (U.S.), Phasics Corp. (France), Synopsys Optical Solution Group (U.S.), Adaptive Optics Associates, Inc. (U.S.) and Sacher Lasertechnik Gmbh (Germany)

Industry News:

– Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has acquired Secure communication systems Inc. in the year 2015. The acquisitions is done to provide high performance electronics, and component solutions to the end-users which include Industry, aerospace and defense market.

Regional Analysis:

The global Adaptive Optics market is divided into four regions, namely North America, Asia Pacific Europe and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America adaptive optics market is expected to dominate the market, owing to ongoing investment to enhance healthcare technology and rising demand for adaptive optics in various military applications. Asia Pacific adaptive optics market is identified as the fastest growing market, due to expanding astronomical practices and increasing investment for research and development across various sectors, including biomedical and healthcare.

