Capsule Market Key Factor Analysis, Value Chain, Major Region and Forecasts Till 2023

The Worldwide Capsule Market report summarizes the value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detail information about and strategies used by top key players in the industry.

Capsule Market Scenario:

Capsules are empty shells used to enclose active drugs for protecting them or to make the medication more palatable. The capsuled dosage forms can also be used as suppositories or for local application by pinching them to release the active drug. Capsules have been viewed as the most efficient method of taking nauseating and bitter tasting medications.

The market’s constrains include high cost of vegetable capsules, low tamper resistance of capsules as compared to tablets, higher cost of formulation as compared to tablets among others.

Societal and religious considerations have also impacted the industry negatively. Another restraint is strict and tightened regulations. The capsule industry has responded and current market trends include shift towards vegetarian substitutes such as carrageenan, agar, and starch based capsules.

Taking all factors into consideration, we expect the Middle East and Africa capsule market to reach around $365.44 million in 2022 from $224 million in 2015 growing at a CAGR of 8.5 %.

Regional Analysis of Capsule Market:

UAE is the largest market for capsule in entire Middle East and Africa capsule market closely followed by Egypt. The rest of Africa market is however growing very fast with a huge unmet medical needs. The growing veterinary drugs market is also fuelling the demand for capsules especially in Africa. However greater prevalence of substandard capsules is a threat to the industry.

Key Players for Capsule Market:

Some of the key players in this market are ACG Associated Capsules, Capsugel, Qualicaps, Suheung, Roxlor LLC, Medi-Caps Ltd, Suheung Co. Ltd and others.

Capsule Market Segments:

Middle East and Africa capsule market has been segmented on the basis of product type which comprises hard capsules and soft capsules. On the basis of raw material; market is segmented into bovine, porcine and non-gelatin. On the basis of route of administration; market is segmented into oral and others. Moreover on the basis of end user; market is segmented into pharmaceuticals and others.

Study Objectives Capsule Market:

To provide detail analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of various segments and sub-segments of the Middle East and Africa capsule market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the market based on various analyses including price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porters Five Force analysis etc.

To provide past and estimated revenue of the market’s segments and sub-segments of Middle East and Africa Capsule market

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments along with research and developments globally.

