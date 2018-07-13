Bronchoscopes Market to Grow at CAGR of 7.4% | Vital Players are Ambu, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cogentix Medical, etc. – Avail at MRFR

Detail analysis of Global Bronchoscopes Market with respect to region specific market growth and competitive analysis on the basis of major players present in the market. Detail analysis on possible segments and sub segments of the market. Along with this regional analysis of the market which includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Forecast till 2023

Bronchoscopes Market – Overview

The market for bronchoscopes is growing at a healthy pace. The market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period and is estimated to reach USD 2,244.4 million by 2023. Bronchoscopy is an invasive procedure that allows a doctor to examine the patient’s airway and lungs for any discomfort faced by the patients and any abnormality such as foreign bodies, potential development of tumors, bleeding of lungs, or simply an inflammation.

Due to presence of various market players in this region such as Olympus Corporation, and Boston Scientific Corporation, and high healthcare expenditure, the Americas dominate the global Bronchoscopes market. In November, 2016, Boston Scientific acquired EndoChoice Holdings, Inc. EndoChoice is a Georgia based company, focused on the development and commercialization of infection control products, single-use devices, and pathology services.

Notably, increasing number of bronchoscopy procedures, and rising research and development expenditure are the primary drivers for bronchoscopes market. According to the 2014 data suggested by Eurostat, diagnostic bronchoscopes were increased by nearly 25% in Ireland, Denmark, Finland, and Romania.

Other push factors such as, increasing prevalence of respiratory tract diseases, changing environmental condition, changing environmental condition, increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, growing geriatric population, presence of a large base of the patient population, improvement in reimbursement policies, unmet medical needs in emerging economies, and rapid advancements in medical product offerings are also fuelling the growth of the market.

Key Players:

Ambu Inc. (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Cogentix Medical (US), Pentax Medicals (Japan), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Schindler Endoskopie Technologie Gmbh (Germany), Schölly Fiberoptic Gmbh (Germany), etc.

Segmentation:

The global bronchoscopes market is segmented on the basis of types, application, and end users.

On the basis of types, the market is segmented into rigid bronchoscopes, and flexible bronchoscopes. Flexible bronchoscopes are further sub-segmented into fiber optic bronchoscopes, and video bronchoscopes.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into diagnosis, and surgical procedure. Diagnosis is further segmented into examination, patient’s airways, bleeding lungs, possibility of lung cancer, chronic cough, and obtain tissue specimen for biopsy. Surgical procedure is further segmented into removal of a foreign object in the airway, laser resection of tumors, lung abscess, stent insertion, percutaneous tracheostomy, and tracheal intubation.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers and others.

Bronchoscopes Market – Regional Analysis

Owing to the increasing prevalence of respiratory tract diseases and high healthcare expenditure, the Americas region dominate the bronchoscopes market. According to the American Lung Association, lung cancer affects more than 370,000 Americans, and represents USD 14 billion healthcare expenditure each year. Increasing adoption of bronchoscopes offers great opportunity to the bronchoscopes market. Flexible bronchoscopy has become the most commonly used invasive technique for the diagnosis and treatment diseases of the lungs and bronchi. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 500,000 bronchoscopies being performed each year in the U.S. alone. Being non-invasive procedures, bronchoscopic technique plays an important role in the diagnosis of respiratory diseases, especially, in geriatric population.

PENTAX Medical is another renowned player in the market. In August, 2017, the company has launched an ultrasound video bronchoscope in combination with Hitachi’s innovative ultrasound systems. In the same year, Pentax has also announced the collaboration with AOHUA to improve the standard of patient care and quality of healthcare, and acquired C2 Therapeutics to expand interventional endoscopy offering.

