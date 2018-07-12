Rigid Plastic Packaging Market by Raw Material (PE, PET, PP, PVC, EPS, PS, Bioplastics), Future Scenario 2024

Rigid plastic packaging includes the use of plastic material for packaging. It is characterized by inflexibility of shape and form. Rigid packaging material are used in any packaging related application including high value-add closures and caps for the cosmetic sector to simple containers for yogurt. The applications of rigid packaging material are wide and varied.

The Global rigid plastic packaging market is estimated and forecasted in terms of volume (KT) and revenue (USD million) generated by the market. The rigid plastic packaging market is primarily driven by rapid change in daily lifestyle, western persuade and rapid shift of consumer toward packaged food in the developing countries.

The market has gained sustainability owing to the consumer awareness towards maintaining healthy lifestyle, government approvals and standards related to the use of rigid plastic for packaging. The major factors hindering the growth of the market are strict government regulation with respect to the use of plastics and excessive cost associated with initial investment. The major trend followed in the rigid plastic packaging is the use and demand of bio based plastic due to increasing environment concern of the consumers globally.

The report analyses the global rigid plastic packaging market by raw material into natural and synthetic. The natural segment includes bio-plastic material. Moreover, the synthetic raw material segment is further bifurcated by Polyethylene (PE), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polystyrene (Ps), Polypropylene (Pp), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Expanded Polystyrene (EPs) and others including PC, PLA and Polyamide.

The production of polyethylene based plastic packaging is predicted to boost during the forecast period, owing to easy availability of raw materials and comparatively low cost as compares to other raw materials.

Get The Free Sample Report:

https://axiommrc.com/request-for-sample/?report=1739

Furthermore, the report is bifurcated by product type into bottles & jars, rigid bulk products, trays, tubs, cups, and pots and others. The demand for tubs cups and pots is projected to grow during the forecast period, owing to rising demand for single-serve packs, cost-effective nature and environment friendly packaging.