Research Deliver Insight into Global Image Recognition Market 2018

A new market study, titled “Global Image Recognition Market 2018 Research Report”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
This report studies the global Image Recognition market status and forecast, categorizes the global Image Recognition market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and other regions.
Image recognition, in the context of machine vision, is the ability of software to identify objects, places, people, writing and actions in images. Computers can use machine vision technologies in combination with a camera and artificial intelligence software to achieve image recognition.
North America holds the largest share of the global market. Higher adoption of new and advanced technologies such as mobile application security solutions is driving the growth of this regional market. The image recognition market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth can be attributed to the high adoption of cloud, mobility, and infrastructure management solutions to address information security.
The global Image Recognition market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Qualcomm
NEC
LTU Technologies
Catchoom Technologies
Honeywell
Hitachi
Slyce
Wikitude
Attrasoft
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Code Recognition
Digital Image Processing
Facial Recognition
Object Recognition
Pattern Recognition
Optical Character Recognition
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
BFSI
Media & Entertainment
Retail & Consumer Goods
IT & Telecom
Government
Healthcare
Transportation & Logistics
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Image Recognition capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Image Recognition manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Image Recognition are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Image Recognition Manufacturers
Image Recognition Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Image Recognition Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Image Recognition market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
