CHITRANGADA SINGH TURNS ‘BIG MJ OF THE WEEK’ WITH BIG FM

Bollywood’s charismatic actress Chitrangada Singh is all set to don the role of a radio jockey with BIG FM, India’s one of the largest radio networks. The talented actress will turn ‘BIG MJ of the Week’ and will co-host the show in the evening time band. Delivering on its ‘New Music Promise’, BIG FM had realigned its programming to include more music as a part of which it addresses its Radio Jockeys as Music Jockeys (MJs) across stations. At an event held today at BIG FM studio, Chitrangada seemed extremely excited and prepped up to take on the mic and entertain the listeners.

The actress interacted with the audience and gave them a glimpse into her new role. She spoke at large about associating with BIG FM and taking up radio jockeying for a brief period. BIG MJ of the Week witnesses renowned personalities from the film industry becoming co-jocks and hosting a show with other MJs from the radio station. After tasting success across several roles such as modelling, acting and as a producer, Chitrangada will now become radio jockey and will connect with her fans. The activity will introduce fans to a different side of the actress as she will engage the listeners in a freewheeling chat and share interesting anecdotes about her life.

Speaking about the new role, Chitrangada said, “I had a really great time today co-hosting the show with MJ Anirudh at 92.7 BIG FM. He is one of the finest RJs we have today. It’s really interesting that by sitting in that small room, one can actually emote so much excitement and engage listeners to the core. Being an RJ is tough but is equally fun.”

In the recent past, leading artists of Bollywood such as Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rohit Shetty, Irrfan Khan among others have become ‘BIG MJ of the Week’ and extended their support to the innovative concept on BIG FM.