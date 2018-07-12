Automotive Thermostat Market growing at a CAGR of 3.4% through 2025

A thermostat is utilized to keep up the engine close to its ideal working temperature by controlling the course of coolant to an air-cooled radiator. This kind of thermostat operates utilizing a varnished chamber containing a wax pellet which melts and extends at a determined temperature. The expansion of the chamber controls a bar that opens a valve when the operating temperature is surpassed. The operating temperature is controlled by the piece of the wax. When the operating temperature is achieved, the thermostat vigorously increments or reduces its reaction to temperature alterations, progressively adjusting the coolant distribution flow along with the coolant flow to the radiator to keep up the engine temperature in the ideal range.

The global market for the automotive thermostat is estimated to account for a market value of US$ 2,094.5 Million through 2025 end up from a value at US$ 1,598.3 Million during 2017. The market is set to increase at a 3.4% CAGR during the predicted period.

Global Automotive Thermostat Market Likely to Touch a Figure of US$ 2,094.5 Million Through 2025

Market Segmentation

Based on the design, the overall market includes dual valve and single valve. The single valve design is likely to grow highly attractive in the global market for automotive thermostat all through the predicted period. However, the dual valve category is likely to capture a minimum share in the overall market all through the predicted period. Nevertheless, this category is estimated to witness a firm growth rate all through the predicted period.

Based on the sales channel, the worldwide market includes aftermarket and OEM. The OEM category will be accounting for a market share of 57.04% by the end of the year 2025, up from 56.62% by 2017.

On the basis of the vehicle type, the worldwide market includes HCV, LCV and PC. The passenger vehicle type will be accounting for a market share of 73.6% by the end of the year 2025, up from 73.1% during 2017. The heavy commercial vehicle type is projected to attain 4.7% by 2025. Both HC and LCV vehicle type is likely to exhibit strong growth in the global market for automotive thermostat.

On the basis of region, the overall market includes North America, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The APAC market is considered to remain highly attractive all through the predicted period. North America regional market is also probable to demonstrate comparatively sturdy growth over the said period.

Key Market Players

Some of the major companies operating in the overall market for automotive thermostat include

Denso Corporation

Continental AG

BorgWarner Inc.

MotoRad Ltd.

MAHLE GmbH

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Valeo SA

Sogefi S.p.A.

Kraça Holding Enterprise

Robert Bosch GmbH

Nippon Thermostat Co. Ltd.

Tama Enterprises Co., Ltd.

Stant Manufacturing, Inc.

Ningbo Xingci Thermal Electric Appliances Co. Ltd.

Vernet SAS

Others

