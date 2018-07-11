WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “Global Office Storage & Organization Market 2018 Research Report”.

Summary:
This report studies the global Office Storage & Organization market status and forecast, categorizes the global Office Storage & Organization market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
This report studies the Office Storage Cabinet market. These storage cabinets can help to sort and organize it all: from important documents to a pen. It helps to save plenty of room. In the report we analyzed normal office storage cabinet and mobile shelving for office.
On the basis of region, Asia is the largest market segment of Office Storage & Organization, especially China, with a consumption volume market share nearly 25.13% in 2017, followed by Europe with a consumption market share nearly 16.83% in 2017.
The industry is very scattered, and most of office furniture factories only pay attention to “spreads” instead of focusing on the design and quality of products, and also lack a scientific marketing strategy. There is a lack of long-term, stable, and scientific strategic guidance in product development, brand building, marketing, marketing, channel management, logistics and distribution, after-sales services, and vendor relations, so that they can only occupy a low-end office furniture market with low profits.
After research, we find the amount of office furniture company is less than home furniture company, especially mobile shelving for office. And the brand awareness for office furniture market is less than home furniture market. The products in this industry are look similar, and some brand office furniture manufacturers reduce costs by outsourcing products which reduce the quantity of furniture. The threshold for entry into the industry is low. Many office furniture manufacturers increase market share by taken non-standard competition to obtain sales what made manufacturers who insist on quality destroyed in this disorderly competition.
The global Office Storage & Organization market is valued at 2420 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 4250 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
HNI Corporation
Herman Miller
Steelcase Inc.
Kokuyo
Godrej
Spacesaver Corporation
Montel Inc.
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Normal Office Storage Cabinet
Mobile Shelving for Office
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Direct Sales
Indirect Sales
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Office Storage & Organization sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).
Focuses on the key Office Storage & Organization manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Office Storage & Organization are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Office Storage & Organization Manufacturers
Office Storage & Organization Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Office Storage & Organization Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Office Storage & Organization market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
