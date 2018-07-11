Opportunities for the global polyurethane foam market to reach $60.5 billion by 2022

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of global polyurethane (PU) foam market looks good with opportunities in various applications, such as building and construction, bedding and furniture, transportation, electrical and electronics, footwear, and others. The global polyurethane foam market is expected to reach an estimated $60.5 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2017 to 2022. The major growth drivers for this market are growth in bedding and furniture industry, high demand of PU foam in building insulation for energy conservation and increasing automotive production.

In this market, building and construction, bedding and furniture, automotive and transportation, electrical and electronics, and footwear are the major applications. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that bedding and furniture is expected to be the largest market. The footwear segment is expected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022.

Within the global polyurethane foam market, rigid foam, flexible foam, and spray foam are the various types of polyurethane foam. Flexible foam is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume, mainly driven by applications in different industries, such as furniture and bedding, automotive interiors, packaging, textiles, and others due to its lightweight, durable, resilient and energy absorption properties.

By material, MDI based foam and TDI based foam are the major materials used to manufacture PU foam. TDI based foam is expected to remain the largest market due to growth in bedding and furniture, and automotive industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and is also expected to witness above average growth over the forecast period due to growth in end-use industries. Increasing construction spending in countries, such as China, India, South Korea, and Indonesia is the major driver for the growth.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes emergence of carbon dioxide-based flexible foam and usage of natural based raw materials to manufacture polyurethane foam. Recticel, UFP Technologies, Chemtura Corporation, Vita foam, Carpenter and Eurofoam Group are among the major suppliers for the global polyurethane foam market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities for the global polyurethane foam market and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities of Global Polyurethane Foam Market 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions.

The study includes a forecast for global polyurethane foam market by application, type, raw material, density, country, and region as follows:

By Application Type (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) from 2011 to 2022):

• Building and Construction

• Bedding and Furniture

• Transportation

• Electrical and Electronics

• Footwear

• Others

By Foam Type (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) from 2011 to 2022):

• Rigid Foam

• Flexible Foam

• Spray Foam

By Density Type (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) from 2011 to 2022):

• High Density Foam

• Low Density Foam

By Raw Material Type (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) from 2011 to 2022):

• MDI Based Foam

• TDI Based Foam

By Country (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) from 2011 to 2022):

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Japan

• Central Europe

• Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Brazil

• Middle East

• South America

By Region Type (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) from 2011 to 2022):

• North American

• Europe

• APAC

• ROW

This 221-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Chemical Market Research Reports, Chemical Industry Analysis Report, Opportunity Screening and Analysis, Strategic Growth Consulting and Capital Investment Analysis.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q. 1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth segments in the global polyurethane foam market by application type (building and construction, bedding and furniture, transportation, electrical and electronics, footwear and others), raw material (MDI based foam and TDI based foam), type (rigid, flexible and spray foam) and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW)?

Q.2.Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3.Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4.What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5.What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6.What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7.What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8.What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10.What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q. 11.What M & A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?