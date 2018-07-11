Global Soy Protein Market is Set for a Positive Growth Forecast at CAGR of 7.0% till 2023

Bharat Book Bureau Provides the Trending Market Research Report on “Global Soy Protein Market Report 2023” under Food Category. The report offers a collection of superior market research, market analysis, competitive intelligence and industry reports.

Soy protein is a protein that is isolated from soybean. It is made from soybean meal that has been dehulled and defatted. Dehulled and defatted soybeans are processed into different kinds of high protein commercial products: soy flour, concentrates, isolates and soy flour.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Soy Protein in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The industry is highly fragmented in terms of products, end uses and suppliers, but its markets can broadly be categorized as food industry and feed industry. Processed meat product, dairy replacement, and confectionery are important applications in food & beverage applications. Until 2016, China overall was the dominant producer and exporter of soy protein concentrate, but USA and Europe remained their stable position in global market. A key variable in the performance of soy protein producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The materials of soy protein include soybean, alcohol and hydrochloric acid. This injects short-term volatility into margins and stock prices.

The worldwide market for Soy Protein is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.0% over the next five years, will reach 10700 million US$ in 2023, from 7140 million US$ in 2017

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

– ADM

– Cargill

– CHS

– DuPont

– Yuwang Group

– Gushen Group

– Sojaprotein

– Tiancheng Group

– Wonderful Industrial Group

– Scents Holdings

– Goldensea Industry

– Shansong Biological Products

– FUJIOIL

– IMCOPA

– Shandong Sanwei

– Hongzui Group

– MECAGROUP

– Sonic Biochem

– Henan Fiber Source

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

– North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

– Soy Protein Concentrate

– Soy Protein Isolate

– Textured Soy Protein

– Soy Flour

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

– Processed Meat Products

– Bakery and Confectionary

– Beverage

– Animal Feed

– Others

