Certified Fire & Security Offers Comprehensive Fire and Security Measures for Western US Properties

Certified Fire & Security is the leading provider of fire and security measures in several western US states. The Utah-based company offers exceptional service and innovative and comprehensive solutions that go beyond standard building codes to cater to its clients.

[Salt Lake City, 07/11/2018] – Two hazards both home and commercial property owners should be careful of are fire and security hazards. In 2016, the National Fire Protection Association saw 1.3 million reported fire incidents that caused $10.6 billion in damages. On the same year, the Federal Bureau of Investigation saw over 1.5 million reported burglaries incur $3.6 billion in property losses. With such trend, Certified Fire & Security can help with home and commercial properties’ fire and security measures.

Property owners could have avoided these losses with the right fire and security systems. For owners in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, and Wyoming, this means hiring the services of Certified Fire & Security, a Utah-based company that can provide comprehensive fire safety and security solutions.

Industry Leader for Fire & Security Innovations

Certified Fire & Security and its team of 65 staff members strive to provide high-quality equipment, installation, and other services at reasonable prices. With their industry expertise, they have become a trusted name in fire and security solutions in the western US.

The company maintains its reputation for reasonable prices for high-quality products by maintaining affiliations with the top brands in the fire and security industry. Clients can expect products with brands such as Amerex, Boss, Milwaukee, DeWalt, and more.

Comprehensive Solutions

Interested clients who contact Certified Fire & Security receive a free consultation for the best protection system for their property. The company provides comprehensive solutions that go beyond the standard building codes and regulations for its clients’ safety and assurance. Its team is committed to quality and has the knowledge, background, and extensive industry experience to deliver excellent output.

About Certified Fire & Security

Certified Fire & Security provides fire and security protection in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, and Wyoming. The company has been providing high-quality products and services at reasonable prices since 2002. It continues to be a leader in security and safety system implementation.

By providing an award-winning and experienced team that offers comprehensive and strategic solutions, Certified Fire & Security remains one of the most trusted home security companies in Utah and the other states it is licensed to serve.

Contact Certified Fire & Security today at 435-216-1036 or visit their website http://certfire.com/ to request a free consultation.