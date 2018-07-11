Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market to reach a market size of $30.1 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market, published by KBV research, the Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market size is expected to reach $30.1 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Anesthesia Delivery Machines Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 5.3 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Anesthesia Monitors Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Anesthesia Ventilators Market.

The Hospitals market holds the largest market share in Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market by End User in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 6.1 % during the forecast period. The Clinics/Physician Offices market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Ambulatory Service Centers market would garner market size of $4,367.9 million by 2023.

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/anesthesia-and-respiratory-equipment-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Medtronic Plc, Philips Healthcare, Getinge Group, Draegerwerk AG, Masimo, Smith’s Medical, Teleflex Inc., OSI Systems, ResMed, and Mindray Medical International Limited.

Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market Size Segmentation

By Type

Anesthesia Devices

Anesthesia Delivery Machines

Anesthesia Monitors

Anesthesia Ventilators

Anesthesia Workstations

Anesthesia Disposables

Anesthesia Disposables Masks

Anesthesia Disposables Accessories

Respiratory Equipment

Positive Airway Pressure

Ventilators

Nebulizers

Humidifiers

Respiratory Inhalers

Oxygen Concentrators

Reusable Resuscitators

Respiratory Disposables

Resuscitators

Tracheostomy Tubes (TT)

Disposable Oxygen Mask

Respiratory Measurement Devices

Pulse Oximeters

Capnographs

Spirometers

Peak Flow Meters

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics/Physician Offices

Homecare Settings

Ambulatory Service Centers

By Geography

North America Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market

US Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market

Canada Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market

Mexico Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market

Rest of Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market

Europe Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market

Germany Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market

UK Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market

France Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market

Russia Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market

Spain Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market

Italy Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market

Rest of Europe Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market

Asia Pacific Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market

China Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market

Japan Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market

India Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market

South Korea Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market

Singapore Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market

Malaysia Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market

LAMEA Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market

Brazil Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market

Argentina Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market

UAE Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market

Saudi Arabia Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market

South Africa Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market

Nigeria Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market

Rest of LAMEA Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market

Companies Profiled

Medtronic Plc

Philips Healthcare

Getinge Group

Draegerwerk AG

Masimo

Smith’s Medical

Teleflex Inc.

OSI Systems

ResMed

Mindray Medical International Limited

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market Size

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market (2017-2023)

Europe Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market (2017-2023)

Asia Pacific Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market (2017-2023)

LAMEA Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market (2017-2023)