FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Advisorymandi.com Launches “Watchlist” Feature in Mobile App

Noida, Uttar Pradesh, 11th July 2018 – Advisorymandi.com announced their new Watchlist UI on its Advisorymandi.com mobile app in order to facilitate a customized list to add favorite advisors and stocks to check back anytime later.

The Watchlist of Advisorymandi mobile app will allow users to create a custom list and add an unlimited number of advisors, stocks, and scrips under their name or any name. With the customized list, one can come back anytime later to see through his/her favorite advisors, stocks, commodities, futures, and currencies. Not just that timely alert in form of notifications will notify users of any latest news or action.

Interesting parties can learn more about the watchlist feature by installing the Advisorymandi.com app through their iOS or Android smartphone (android users click here ). This personalized watchlist can be used to monitor your favorite stocks, commodities, futures, currencies, and advisors.

Advisorymandi.com is India’s biggest financial platform with more than 240+ SEBI Registered Analysts and Researchers. It was founded in the year 2015 and laid its foundation on innovation and technology. Advisorymandi.com Mobile App also recognized for other features like Market Decode, Editor’s Pick, Economic Calendar, Charts, and Advisors Factory etc. The mission is to offer optimal value creation for investors/traders by keeping on connecting with top performing analysts and researchers at the right time.

