4K Technology Market 2018 Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The 4K technology market for segment on the basis of product. The product consists of tvs, monitors, digital signage, set-top boxes, smartphones, tablets, laptops, projectors, cameras, blu-ray players. New technologies enable users to capture the sharpest video and edit without losing it quality. 4K cameras supports the flash memory used by photographers and videographers. 4K cameras has the ability to shoot videos with the usage of any single frame as high-res image allows photographers to capture without compromising on quality. The high resolution in 4K market offers users with detailed gaming features. A QHD or 4K laptop consists of extra pixel that provides photographers with sharp image, smooth text and graphics. .The extra pixels in 4K laptops, offer users with improved photo and video editing option. 4K laptops provides users with high storage for software interfaces. The high memory space and better gaming platform is driving the 4K laptop market.

Sony Corporation manufactures 4K TVs, 4K home theatre projectors, 4K video cameras and others. LG Electronics provides panels for industrial and other applications such as entertainment systems, automotive displays, portable navigation devices, medical diagnostic equipment and flexible display products. The company manufactures UHD 4K TVs and 4K monitors. On 1st of May 2017, SES and LG Electronics (LG) has introduced a HDR-compatible 32-inch UHD 4K monitor. Canon Inc. manufactures 4K display monitors, 4K optics, 4K projector, 4K camcorders and 4K cameras. Amazon Inc. provides 4K content that is further segmented into 4K videos, 4K movies and 4K TV shows. Netflix provides 4K content into both television and film industry. The company has business operating in Japan, Brazil, India, Korea and United States.

Asia-Pacific region is the leading player in the 4K technology market. North America region is one of the growing market in the region owing to high spending powers. Growing economies such as India, Japan, and China accounted for the largest market share due to growing electronics industries in this region. The upcoming revolution in technology is changing the market of display with higher resolution. The 4K technology refers to pixel size. It consists of 3840 or 4096 horizontal pixels and 2190 vertical pixels.

The key advantages of 4K Technology Market is the greater resolution gives better quality. In the home context, 4K/UHD means the tv’s screen has a minimum resolution of 3,840 pixels wide and 2,160 pixels high, making it the equivalent to two 1080p screens in height and two in length. This resolution was originally known as quad HD, and it’s used by basically every 4K TV.The 4K technology has few disadvantages which hampers the growth of the market. The content recorded in 4K is still limited. To transfer videos in 4K it is necessary to have a minimum bandwidth of 25Mbps.The exported archives are very heavy and take up a lot of space. The prices of 4K televisions are not accessible for all pockets.

The 4K technology market is expected to grow at approximately USD 150,202 Million by 2023, at 21.29% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2909

Major Key Players:

Canon Inc. (Japan)

Blackmagic Design Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Innolux Corp. (Taiwan)

LG Electronics Corp. (South Korea)

Panasonic Corp. (Japan)

Samsung Electronics Corp. (South Korea)

Sharp Corp. (Japan)

Sony Corp. (Japan)

JVC Kenwood Corp. (Japan)

AsusTek Corp. (Taiwan)

Hisense Co.Ltd (China)

4K Technology Market Segmentation:

The 4K Technology market has been segmented on the basis of product and region. The 4K laptops can display the highest resolutions that would be miracle for photographers a QHD or 4K laptop is beneficial to them. 4K laptop does not guarantee that the colors and contrast will be reproduced accurately in a final print. Colors needed to be calibrated, just like with any other monitor.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/4k-technology-market-2909

Market Research Analysis:

Market Research Future Analysis shows that new adoptions of high-tech methods. Standard blu-ray discs are high-definition 1080p resolution, but the new 4K (ultra high-definition) TV will be expensive and will provide brighter highlights and expanded contrast ratios on TVsRegional analysis for 4K technology market is studied in different geographic regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world.

Asia-Pacific region is mainly dominating the market because of advanced technology implementation in display resolution system. The entertainment industry in Asia-Pacific region is growing and becoming global which is one of the driving factor of 4K technology market. European region is also gaining growth because of increase demand of consumers and investment by technology players in 4K technology.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Solutions, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com