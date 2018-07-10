WPS Brings Best Pdf To Word Converter To Convert Pdf Files into Word, Retaining All Original Formatting

Palo Alto, California, USA, July 8, 2018 – One can now easily convert PDF files into word files and can retain all formatting. This high quality conversion takes place in just a few clicks and one can get the editable DOC/DOCX to start working on the file. With all formatting intact, a user can simply edit the text to change the content of the file.

According to the company spokesperson, the conversion of pdf to docx is now more reliable and quicker. The layout of the PDF file remains unchanged in the word file after the conversion. Thus, the fonts, bullets, tables and other such elements of the PDF file remain unchanged in the word file. The spokesperson reveals that one can carry out an unlimited number of conversions without any registrations. The converter is highly efficient and can handle a number of PDF files in minutes. Besides converting files into doc/docx, the tool can also be used to split or merge PDF pages. Thus, it offers a lot of convenience and flexibility for a user. One can split the PDF pages that need to be converted into docs, and it will save a lot of time of the user.

In order to convert pdf to word, one just needs to follow three simple steps. At first, the user needs to open the WPS Writer. Then, he/she should go to the top menu in the Special Features section to open “PDF to Word” to open the desired PDF file for conversion. Finally, one needs to click on the “Start” button and the conversion starts taking place immediately. The moment the conversion is completed, the doc file will be launched for the user to start working on it.

The best pdf to word converter supports different document formats, including MS-Word, RTF, and so on. The converter also allows bulk conversion and which can be initiated with the push of a single key. The tool works best with the WPS Office Software, and has several exceptional features that make it the best converter in the market. One can learn more about the tool and its features by visiting the website https://www.wps.com/pdf-to-word.

Palo Alto-based WPS Office Software is a leading office productivity suite for PC and mobile devices. With more than 1.2 billion installs, WPS Office is a high performing, yet considerably more affordable solution that is recognized as a preferred alternative to Microsoft Office and is fully compatible and comparable to Microsoft PowerPoint, Excel and Word. The WPS Office suite is available for Windows and Linux-based PCs as well as Android and iOS. WPS Office Software is a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, China’s leading Internet services and Software Company.

