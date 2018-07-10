Randburg Glass: Leading Glazing Service Provider in Gauteng

Randburg Glass is a Gauteng based company, well-known for offering a number of glazing services. The company has gained a reputed position in the industry for achieving the highest level of customer satisfaction. Randburg Glass has developed a reputation for its professional and high-quality services for the commercial, domestic and the construction industries.

The company is owned by the father-son duo Jimmy Robertson and Wyn Robertson, who have more than 75 combined years of experience in the glazing industry. This company is well-known for taking care of specific glazing needs like emergency glass replacements, new glazing, installation of the energy efficient glass, and installation of mirrors, window and table tops and all glass related applications.

Safety and Security Measurement:

The company strictly follows the SABS 0137-2000/SABS 1263 Codes of Practice, regarding the correct installation of laminated and the toughened safety glass, as directed by the South African Glass Association. These Codes of Practice has paramount importance when you need to replace the glass in High-Risk Areas inside of a home, at a school or in a commercial setting.

Services Provided by Randburg Glass:

a. This company is well-known for its competitive and specialised services to both the domestic and the construction industries. Clients of the company include Sun International, Adamson Nieson, Tiber Bonvec/ Growthpoint, Gordon Verhoef and Krause, Farquashon projects and many others.

b. They also provide glass maintenance services to a number of Gauteng schools.

c. They supply and install framed and frameless shower enclosures, patio doors, aluminium windows and doors, custom made mirrors and table tops.

d. They also provide and install sand blasted glass products, solar and reflective window tints as well as films.

Why You Should Choose Randburg Glass:

a. Highly skilled employees: The Company has qualified and highly skilled staff who are always ready to assist you.

b. Experience: The owner of the company has years of experience in the glazing industry.

c. Budget Friendly Service: The Company offers high-quality services at competitive prices for all clients.

d. Excellent Track Record: They have an excellent record of delivering professional services to both the domestic and construction industries.

e. Customer Satisfaction is Their Motto: Customer satisfaction is a high priority for Randburg Glass. They have a long list of satisfied clients both in the domestic and commercial industries.

For any further information please visit http://www.randburg-glass.co.za

Contact:

Bram Fischer Dr, Randburg, 2160

Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa

Tel: +27117892943