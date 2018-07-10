Global Cycle Computer Market Research Report Forecast to 2023

Description :

Cycle Computer is a device mounted on a bicycle that calculates and displays trip information, similar to the instruments in the dashboard of a car. The computer with display, or head unit, usually is attached to the handlebar for easy viewing.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Cycle Computer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global average price of Cycle Computer is in the decreasing trend, from 16 USD/Unit in 2011 to 14 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. For different types, the price fluctuated greatly.

The classification of Cycle Computer includes Wired Computer, Wireless Computer and Wireless & GPS Computer. The proportion of Wired Computer in 2015 is about 44%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015.

Cycle Computer is widely used in Mountain Bike, Road Bike and other field. The most proportion of Cycle Computer is Mountain Bike, and the revenue in 2015 is about 210 M USD. The trend of Cycle Computer for Mountain Bike is increasing.

China is the largest supplier of Cycle Computer, with a production market share nearly 30% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Cycle Computer, enjoying production market share nearly 27% in 2015.

Europe region is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 38% in 2015. Following Europe, USA and China are the main consumption places with the consumption market share of 27%.

The main players are Garmin, CatEye, Pioneer Electronics, VDO Cyclecomputers, etc. They are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Cycle Computer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 320 million US$ in 2023, from 220 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Garmin

CatEye

Pioneer Electronics

VDO Cyclecomputers

Sigma Sport

Bryton Inc

Bioninc

Polar

VETTA

Raleigh

BBB Cycling

KNOG

Topeak Inc.

Giant Bicycles

o-synce

Trek Bicycle

Wahoo Fitness

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wired Computer

Wireless Computer

Wireless & GPS Computer

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Mountain Bike

Road Bike

Other

Table Of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Cycle Computer Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Wired Computer

1.2.2 Wireless Computer

1.2.3 Wireless & GPS Computer

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Mountain Bike

1.3.2 Road Bike

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Garmin

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Garmin Description

2.1.1.2 Garmin Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Garmin Cycle Computer Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Cycle Computer Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Cycle Computer Product Information

2.1.3 Garmin Cycle Computer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 Garmin Cycle Computer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global Garmin Cycle Computer Market Share in 2017

2.2 CatEye

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 CatEye Description

2.2.1.2 CatEye Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 CatEye Cycle Computer Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Cycle Computer Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Cycle Computer Product Information

2.2.3 CatEye Cycle Computer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 CatEye Cycle Computer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global CatEye Cycle Computer Market Share in 2017

2.3 Pioneer Electronics

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Pioneer Electronics Description

2.3.1.2 Pioneer Electronics Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Pioneer Electronics Cycle Computer Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Cycle Computer Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Cycle Computer Product Information

2.3.3 Pioneer Electronics Cycle Computer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 Pioneer Electronics Cycle Computer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global Pioneer Electronics Cycle Computer Market Share in 2017

2.4 VDO Cyclecomputers

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 VDO Cyclecomputers Description

2.4.1.2 VDO Cyclecomputers Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 VDO Cyclecomputers Cycle Computer Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Cycle Computer Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Cycle Computer Product Information

2.4.3 VDO Cyclecomputers Cycle Computer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 VDO Cyclecomputers Cycle Computer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global VDO Cyclecomputers Cycle Computer Market Share in 2017

2.5 Sigma Sport

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 Sigma Sport Description

2.5.1.2 Sigma Sport Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 Sigma Sport Cycle Computer Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 Cycle Computer Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 Cycle Computer Product Information

2.5.3 Sigma Sport Cycle Computer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.1 Sigma Sport Cycle Computer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.2 Global Sigma Sport Cycle Computer Market Share in 2017

2.6 Bryton Inc

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.1.1 Bryton Inc Description

2.6.1.2 Bryton Inc Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.6.2 Bryton Inc Cycle Computer Product Introduction

2.6.2.1 Cycle Computer Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.6.2.2 Cycle Computer Product Information

2.6.3 Bryton Inc Cycle Computer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.1 Bryton Inc Cycle Computer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.2 Global Bryton Inc Cycle Computer Market Share in 2017

2.7 Bioninc

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.1.1 Bioninc Description

2.7.1.2 Bioninc Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.7.2 Bioninc Cycle Computer Product Introduction

2.7.2.1 Cycle Computer Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.7.2.2 Cycle Computer Product Information

2.7.3 Bioninc Cycle Computer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.1 Bioninc Cycle Computer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.2 Global Bioninc Cycle Computer Market Share in 2017

2.8 Polar

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.1.1 Polar Description

2.8.1.2 Polar Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.8.2 Polar Cycle Computer Product Introduction

2.8.2.1 Cycle Computer Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.8.2.2 Cycle Computer Product Information

2.8.3 Polar Cycle Computer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.1 Polar Cycle Computer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.2 Global Polar Cycle Computer Market Share in 2017

2.9 VETTA

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.1.1 VETTA Description

2.9.1.2 VETTA Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.9.2 VETTA Cycle Computer Product Introduction

2.9.2.1 Cycle Computer Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.9.2.2 Cycle Computer Product Information

2.9.3 VETTA Cycle Computer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.1 VETTA Cycle Computer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.2 Global VETTA Cycle Computer Market Share in 2017

2.10 Raleigh

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.1.1 Raleigh Description

2.10.1.2 Raleigh Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.10.2 Raleigh Cycle Computer Product Introduction

2.10.2.1 Cycle Computer Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.10.2.2 Cycle Computer Product Information

2.10.3 Raleigh Cycle Computer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.1 Raleigh Cycle Computer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.2 Global Raleigh Cycle Computer Market Share in 2017

2.11 BBB Cycling

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 BBB Cycling Cycle Computer Product Introduction

2.11.3 BBB Cycling Cycle Computer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.12 KNOG

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 KNOG Cycle Computer Product Introduction

2.12.3 KNOG Cycle Computer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.13 Topeak Inc.

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Topeak Inc. Cycle Computer Product Introduction

2.13.3 Topeak Inc. Cycle Computer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.14 Giant Bicycles

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Giant Bicycles Cycle Computer Product Introduction

2.14.3 Giant Bicycles Cycle Computer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.15 o-synce

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 o-synce Cycle Computer Product Introduction

2.15.3 o-synce Cycle Computer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.16 Trek Bicycle

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 Trek Bicycle Cycle Computer Product Introduction

2.16.3 Trek Bicycle Cycle Computer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.17 Wahoo Fitness

2.17.1 Business Overview

2.17.2 Wahoo Fitness Cycle Computer Product Introduction

2.17.3 Wahoo Fitness Cycle Computer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 Global Cycle Computer Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Cycle Computer Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Global Cycle Computer Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Global Cycle Computer Price by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Cycle Computer Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.4.2 Top 5 Cycle Computer Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.5 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Cycle Computer Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Cycle Computer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Cycle Computer Sales by Regions (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Global Cycle Computer Revenue by Regions (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Cycle Computer Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Cycle Computer Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Cycle Computer Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.5 South America Cycle Computer Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Cycle Computer Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5 North America Cycle Computer by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

5.1 North America Cycle Computer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

5.1.1 North America Cycle Computer Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 North America Cycle Computer Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.3 United States Cycle Computer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.4 Canada Cycle Computer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.5 Mexico Cycle Computer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.2 North America Cycle Computer Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.1 North America Cycle Computer Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.2 North America Cycle Computer Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.3 North America Cycle Computer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.1 North America Cycle Computer Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.2 North America Cycle Computer Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 North America Cycle Computer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.1 North America Cycle Computer Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.2 North America Cycle Computer Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe Cycle Computer by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

6.1 Europe Cycle Computer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 Europe Cycle Computer Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.2 Europe Cycle Computer Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.3 Germany Cycle Computer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.4 UK Cycle Computer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.5 France Cycle Computer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.6 Russia Cycle Computer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.7 Italy Cycle Computer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Cycle Computer Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.1 Europe Cycle Computer Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.2 Europe Cycle Computer Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.3 Europe Cycle Computer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.1 Europe Cycle Computer Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.2 Europe Cycle Computer Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.4 Europe Cycle Computer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.1 Europe Cycle Computer Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.2 Europe Cycle Computer Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

7 Asia-Pacific Cycle Computer by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

7.1 Asia-Pacific Cycle Computer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cycle Computer Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cycle Computer Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.3 China Cycle Computer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Japan Cycle Computer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.5 Korea Cycle Computer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.6 India Cycle Computer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.7 Southeast Asia Cycle Computer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Cycle Computer Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cycle Computer Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cycle Computer Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Cycle Computer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Cycle Computer Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Cycle Computer Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.4 Asia-Pacific Cycle Computer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Cycle Computer Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific Cycle Computer Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

Continued …

