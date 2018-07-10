Airport IT Systems Market Supply, Sales, Revenue and Forecast from 2018 to 2023

Market Highlights:

Airport IT systems are designed to ensure cost-effective, passenger-friendly, and efficient airport operations. It collects a large volume of electronic information within the airport, which ensures the smooth flow of information for airport operations, management, and security. The aviation industry is focused on more effective and reliable airport information systems in the future years as passengers become more used to technological gadgets and digital devices. The Airport Operations Control Center (AOCC) ensures maximum productivity of an airport with the help of improved safety protocols and process automation and high operational efficiency. The Departure Control System (DCS) manages the passenger experience from check-in to departure to optimise the airport revenue. However, stringent government regulations are hampering the growth of the airport IT systems market.

The rise in smartphone-enabled solutions in combination with different activities during air travel is providing a huge boost to the airport IT systems market. For instance, e-check of boarding passes is being provided to passengers, which helps them save valuable time and avoid long waiting time at airports. In addition to that, smartphones usage has created new business opportunities, such as web boarding pass, between the passengers and airlines. The increase in demand for advanced kiosks at airports is another business opportunity for market players.

Major key Players

RESA AIRPORT DATA SYSTEMS (France),

Amadeus IT Group SA (Spain),

Rockwell Collins (US),

INFORM GmbH (Germany),

Siemens AG (Germany).

IBM (US),

Ultra Electronics Holdings (UK),

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US),

SITA (Geneva),

Thales Group (France) and IKUSI (Spain).

The Market of Airport IT Systems Market appears to be highly competitive owing to the presence of numerous well-established players having international and global presence. Innovation, mergers & acquisitions, and brand reinforcement remain the key trends for the leading players. These key players compete based upon pricing, reputation and services. Vendors strive to develop the Airport Operations Management Systems solution that delivers a suite of application offerings to help address the information system needs of airports. Using time-tested methodologies and best practices, key players try to bring together disparate point systems from multiple providers into a security-rich, integrated environment that addresses resource planning, passenger experience and asset management.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

January 29, 2018 – The new Muscat International Airport (Oman) announced that it is all set to undergo readiness tests focusing on the remarks on the passenger traffic and systems used for passenger check-in or boarding, security systems, and luggage handling as these systems are very important in taking corrective measures to ensure smooth operations at the airport.

July 24, 2017 – SEA, ((Società Esercizi Aeroportuali) is the Group that manages the Italian airports and IBM announced a seven-year service agreement to consolidate and manage SEA’s IT infrastructure on a hybrid IT environment that integrates the IBM Cloud.

Airport IT Systems Global Market – Segments

For the Better understanding of this report the Global Airport IT Systems Market has been segmented in to 3 key dynamics.

Segmentation By Function : Comprises Airport Operation Control Centre, Departure Control System

Segmentation By Software : Comprises Non Passenger System, Passenger System

Segmentation By Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis

The North America region dominated the Airport IT System Market in 2016 owing to the rapidly improving safety standards and increasing air traffic. Increasing investments in technological developments, in order to enhance the airport efficiency, have significantly contributed towards the growth of the airport IT systems market in the region. Europe is expected to be the second largest market with authorities extensively investing in enhancing their airport security by installing intelligent security systems to elim inate security threats.