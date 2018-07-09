Quayhouse in Port Coogee Offers an Idyllic Marina Lifestyle for Downsizers

With an increasing number of downsizers in Australia, Quayhouse responds to the demand for apartment units that offer an idyllic, laidback lifestyle. The growing number of downsizers is because of a successful government incentive programme.

[PORT COOGEE, 09/07/2018] – Quayhouse, a group of boutique apartments in the Port Coogee precinct, provide residences to downsizers who wish to live near the marina. Quayhouse also supports the government’s incentive programme that encourages retirees to downsize, freeing up larger properties for sale.

The Government’s Downsizing Incentive

In recent years, Australia has seen an increase in retirees and older homeowners downsizing and moving to smaller homes. The Australian government wants more housing options to meet an increasing demand from first home buyers and starting families. One method is to encourage retirees to downsize so their larger house becomes available for purchase or rent.

The incentive programme is open to individuals aged 65 and over who have lived in their residence of more than ten years. Eligible homeowners will be able to contribute up to $300,000 from profits made from the house sale to their superannuation. Couples can pay up to $600,000.

Idyllic Home Life near the Sea

Located a few minutes walk away from the beach and marina, Quayhouse offers an idyllic seaside lifestyle with 35 contemporary apartments. Each unit has timber herringbone floorboards, stone benchtops and a layout that maximises the entry of natural light.

Residents can enjoy a variety of amenities and conveniences. The nearest shopping village is only a two-minute walk away, while the Fremantle central business district is only six kilometres away. Other attractions include the white beaches of Coogee and a selection of cafes that are popular among the locals.

But you do not have to leave your home in Quayhouse to enjoy local entertainment. The rooftop has a pool, an outdoor kitchen and dining areas ideal for entertaining friends and family.

About Quayhouse

The brainchild of Equire and WMK Architecture, Quayhouse apartments combine natural elements and contemporary design to offer life by the sea. Being under a strata company, Quayhouse guarantees well-maintained amenities and legal advice.

Learn more about the residences by visiting https://www.quayhouse.com.au/.