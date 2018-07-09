Equire Caters for ‘Middle Ring’ Homebuyers with Indigo Townhomes

As a response to middle-ring Brisbane’s demand for affordable housing, Equire offers Indigo townhouses. Conveniently located near the CBD, each unit provides comfortable home living that is more affordable than a traditional house and more spacious than an apartment.

Convenient Townhouse Living in Brisbane

Indigo by Equire has 38 meticulously designed properties with a private garden and al fresco barbecues. Each unit has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and one car space. Situated within Brisbane’s middle ring, Indigo is one of the few townhouse developments in the area and has attracted many first time home buyers.

Indigo was also able to attract upsizers and investors who prefer the convenience of living in a townhouse.

Market Demand for Townhouses in Brisbane’s Middle Ring

Many home buyers and downsizers in Brisbane’s middle ring prefer homes that are more affordable than a traditional house but are more spacious than an apartment. Townhouses fit the affordable and low-maintenance criteria, and this has led to their rising demand in middle-ring Brisbane. Equire was able to respond to this demand through the completion of Indigo’s townhouse properties.

Since townhouses are designed to provide similar benefits of a larger home, the affordability and minimal maintenance that townhouses offer attract first time home buyers who want to upgrade from their apartments. According to one of Indigo’s residents, living in a townhouse gave them a potential investment opportunity considering the increased demand from first time home buyers and downsizers in the area.

About Equire

Equire is the property development division of OpenCorp, a company that provides opportunities for property investments in strategic locations and expertly managed development projects. Established in 2006, Equire was created to make high-quality and affordable residences accessible to more Australians. By focusing on the financial and aesthetic aspects of residential investment, the company provides property developments in partnership with trusted architects, construction firms and project managers.

Learn more about the company and their projects by visiting http://equire.com.au/.