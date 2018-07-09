4 Mindfulness Habits to Keep Your Workday Stress-Free

San Francisco – June, 2018 – Many of us are aware of the value of mindfulness to cultivate peace of mind and stay stress-free at work. However, it may prove challenging to fit activities to practice mindfulness in your work day.

Here are 4 habits that can help you effortlessly integrate mindfulness into your workday.

Begin at the Beginning

Before you begin your workday and turn your phone or computer on, give yourself a 3-minute breathing space. It allows you to settle your mind into the present and create a focused mindset for your workday. Become mindful of the top three priorities for the day.

Sit upright, close your eyes and tune into the thoughts, emotions and sensations in you. Slowly become aware of the sensations of breathing at your belly. Stay with the breath for a few moments and them allow your awareness to expand to your entire body, as if the air you are breathing in is filling up your entire body. After doing this for a minute, open your eyes and with the intention to stay mindful the rest of your day.

Move from Thinking to Feeling

During a break, connect with your senses to allow your mind to move from thinking to feeling.

Have your coffee or lunch mindfully. Become aware of how your food looks, smells and tastes. Go for a walk if you can. You can walk mindfully even when you are going to the boardroom! Mindful walking includes paying attention to your steps, how your legs moves, the sensations your feet have inside your shoes and the feel of the floor as you walk.

One Good Deed

One important human need is ‘Contribution’. We all want to contribute to another human being’s life in some way and it makes us feel good about ourselves.

Step up to support if a colleague asks for help. Offer help to someone who is stressed or is struggling with something.

Power of Pause

Whenever you realize that your day is becoming a whirlwind of meetings, calls and emails, press PAUSE.

Take a couple of minutes to be mindful of what you are feeling, mentally and physically, acknowledge it and set the intention to work and communicate mindfully. This will not only allow you to re-focus but also increase productivity.

