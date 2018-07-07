Trade Show Display Pros Offers Design Service For Banner Stands And Related Trade Show Display Items

Sandy, UT ( webnewswire.com ) July 07, 2018 – Trade Show Display Pros is an online store offering banner stands and other trade show display products since 1987. The company also manages an in-house design team that offers to help with designing displays. Clients can send their logo or a photo that they’d like to use and have the design team contact them to discuss design cost estimation and other details.

“If the client already has an idea about how they want their design to look like, it can save a lot of time, but if they want us to come up with a concept, we can handle that for them as well. Once the team creates the design, they will send it to the client for approval before it is printed,” says a spokesperson for Trade Show Display Pros. The graphics are printed in-house at the company’s Utah facility for the best price and quality.

The company charges $75 per hour for design time, although the actual designing cost may depend on several factors. When clients have an idea of what they want and can send the necessary logos and photos the design cost can be very minimal – sometimes, as little as $15. But if the client wants the in-house designers to work on the concept and design, the final cost could run up to a few hundred dollars. “In our experience, clients almost always have an idea of what they want. When our designers provide an alternative, they always come back to what they had in mind. In such cases, it always makes sense to share their ideas and designs to save them both time and money,” adds the spokesperson.

Trade Show Display Pros also offers to ship printed samples of materials via US Mail or USP on request.

About Trade Show Display Pros:

Trade Show Display Pros is a part of Power Graphics Digital Imaging Inc. They have been in the business of providing superior trade show display products, large format printing, and services since 1987.

To learn more, visit https://www.tradeshowdisplaypros.com/

