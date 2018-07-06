seyoungmetal is Famous Company For Hose Product in Korea

Seyoung Metal Co., Ltd. has been growing rapidly as a professional manufacturer and exporter. The company started with cookware in 1999. Seyoung Metal expanded its business to manufacture PVC hoses.

The company has been exporting its products to more than 40 countries throughout the world. By supplying excellent products to customers, Seyoung Metal contributes to social development through win-win growth. The company continues to boost its reputation by exporting its products to overseas markets. Holding onto its value that nothing is more important than human resources, Seyoung Metal hires outstanding human resources to grow into a world-class company.

Pu Coiled Tube Hose

The PU coil tube hose is a lightweight, durable permanent coil hose for automotive and industrial environments. The polyethane composition provides a soft hose with less retraction force than nylon. The PU coil tube hospitting package incorporates an integral coupler or brass joint Installed.

Teflon tube hose

PTFE or Teflon tube hoses are used for many applications in the chemical and general industries.

PTFE has excellent resistance to organic solvents, acidic or alkaline properties and is very weatherproof.

Nylon tube hose

Pneumatics and instrumentation, compressed air lines, automotive air brake systems and suspension lines, low temperature diesel transfer, transport of many fuels and oils, lubrication systems, hydraulic lines, refrigeration and coolant lines, air conditioning, the transport if CO² and many other industrial gasses.

PVC spring hose

PVC spring hoses are used to create pvc inlet and outlet hoses for different types of product transport. Use a steel wire built into the hose wall.

Lay Flat Hose

The Ray Flatt hose is a PVC hose with fiber reinforcement of the divisor. The inner walls of the hose and the outer walls are tightly bonded to prevent separation. The hoses are weatherproof, light and flexible. The Ray Flat hose is resistant to most oxides, Reductants, diluted acid and alkali, which also provides good chemical resistance. The Ray Flat hose can be used especially for irrigation and water delivery. It is also used for general industry, civil and construction engineering.

Suction Hose

It can be used for dehydration, agricultural, wastewater treatment and marine use. The lightweight flexible hose contains transparent material to allow you to see through the inside of the hose any product being transported.

