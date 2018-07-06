Minneapolis Based Blockchain Company, Revaloot, LLC, Plans to Fork Bitcoin

Revaloot, a new open source git hosting service that focuses on helping engineers monetize their code, plans on forking cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Crown.

Minneapolis, MN, July 5, 2018 — Revaloot, a new open source git hosting service that focuses on helping engineers monetize their code, plans on forking cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Crown. The fork will occur on August 13th rewarding both Bitcoin and Crown currency holders with a 1 to 1 token airdrop. Revaloot will use the new token “REV” as the primary token in its open source economy. Revaloot’s development will be lead by blockchain engineer Sean Kilgarriff.

“With our extensive experience in helping blockchain companies, we have identified a large problem in the space – a lack of unbiased, self-supporting developers. Most developers work for a handful of concentrated companies: Blockstream, Consensys, Parity, and the Ethereum Foundation. We plan to change that by making it easier for developers to make a living off of contributing to open source code. While Github and Gitlab continue to roll out new project management features that appease managers, we plan to focus on features that will put developers first.”

About Revaloot:

A blockchain project focused on monetizing open source programming.

To keep in touch with Revaloot, visit their website at https://Revaloot.org

Media Contact:

Anna Janke

Revaloot LLC

Minneapolis, MN

press@revaloot.org

http://www.revaloot.org