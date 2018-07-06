Book Your Stay at Scottish Inn & Suites to Enjoy Generous Hospitality

The featured press release is all about renowned Scottish Inn & Suites which offers exceptional facilities to all the holidaymakers.

Baytown is one of the most famous tourist spots in Texas. There are thousands of sightseers who plan their trip to this wonderful city for spending a lifetime unforgettable vacation. It is the right place to rejuvenate one’s mood while exploring the cities spectacular views of modern architecture. One should not miss the popular attractions like San Jacinto Monument, Pirates Bay Waterpark, Jenkins Park and many more. Spend some time admiring at the ancient structures, magnificent landscape, exploring nature’s beauty and experience regal culture.

Just like all other popular touring destinations, the city has so many lavish accommodation properties where you can stay with full comfort and pleasure during your trip. These prestigious hotels in the city proffer you varied range of lodgings at reasonable rates. These lodgings are impressively decorated well equipped with modern facilities and are known for their generous hospitality services. If you are searching for accommodation for long term stay in Baytown, then our prestigious Scottish Inn & Suites would be the best option for you. We have been rendering high standard staying facilities and amenities to all the people at very reasonable charges.

Due to its great location, our prestigious lodging property has been preferred by both the sightseers and the business travelers alike for their accommodation needs. All the guestrooms of our hotel are strikingly designed and well-decorated in order to give full comfort and pleasure to the travelers. Some in-room facilities available in such rooms are air conditioner, microwave, refrigerator, coffee maker, iron and ironing board, internet and so on. Enjoying this kind of accommodation would be a great experience for any traveler.

There are many popular restaurants in Texas which are located close to our hotel. So if you are a big foodie, then our prestigious lodging property would be great alternative for you. Facilities like 24 hour reception desk, fax service, free local calls, and cable television with ESPN and CNN, high speed Wi-Fi are also offered our hotel to all the valued customers. If you want to know more about our prominent hotel, then simply explore our user-friendly web portal today!

PR Contact:-

Texas Inn Brwonsville

7051 S Padre Island Hwy

Brownsville, TX 78526

Phone: (956) 621-3299

Website – www.texasinnbrownsville.com