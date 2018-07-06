Automotive Disc Brake Market Global Analysis 2018 Research Report

Automotive Disc Brake Market 2018 Global Industry Analysis to 2023, Global Car Wash Market to Expand At a Steady Pace during 2018 to 2023. Automotive Disc Brake Market is segmented by Type (fixed caliper, Floating caliper, sliding caliper), By Application (Passenger vehicle, Commercial vehicle and other) and by Region. The Automotive Disc Brake market is expected to grow at 5% CAGR during the period 2018 to 2023.

Automotive Disc Brake Market Key Players Analyzed in Report:

EBC Brakes (U.K.), TRW Automotive (U.S.), Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd (Japan), Haldex AB (Sweden), Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC. (U.S.), Knorr-Bremse AG (India), Mando Automotive India Private Limited (India), Akebono Brake Corporation (Japan), and Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd (Japan) and Brembo S.p.A. (Italy).

Global Automotive Disc Brake Market Overview:

Growing vehicle demand as well as engineering advancement for improving performance of vehicle are some of the factors which drives the demand for the market. Automotive disc brake market is witnessing advent of advanced technological developments such as boosters and electric-mechanical systems which will boost the market towards growth. Moreover, increasing demand for commercial, passenger vehicles along with government mandates for improving vehicle safety is major market drivers for the growth of automotive disc brake. Automotive disc brake market is growing in Asia-Pacific region with china and India expected to be the most promising markets. However, high cost of components is a major challenge for automotive disc brake market.

Market Research Future analysis show that the global market of Automotive Disc Brake market is estimated to grow at USD 15.6 billion by the end of year 2023. Asia pacific is leading the market of automotive disc brake. Currently, Asia pacific is dominating the market with increasing vehicle production in countries such as India and China and focuses on to increase production capacity driving the market for automotive disc brake. Moreover, high production of vehicles, increasing operational performance, improving drivability and ensuring safety are some of the factors which boom the market of Asia-Pacific.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

Asia pacific is dominating the market of disc brake due to majority of automotive sales in the region as well as refined and improved brakes since invention helps to grow the market towards growth. Increase in traveling speeds as well as the growing weights of cars has made the improvements essential. Development of automotive manufacturing industries in developing economies such as china and India are driving the market for automotive disc brake. Factors such as low-cost disc brakes as well as consumer preference towards safety are some of the factors pushing the market of automotive disc brake. Europe stood at second place for the automotive disc brake market. It is expected to witness considerable growth in forecast period due to presence of large automobile production facilities and huge demand for high performance vehicles.

