Opportunities for the global automotive seat market to reach $78.7 billion by 2022

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive seat market looks promising with opportunities in the mid-size and large car segment. The global automotive seat market is expected to reach an estimated $78.7 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing vehicle production, the rising trend of high value seat with integrated smart technology for advanced vehicle comfort and safety.

In this market, powered seats, heated seats, and standard seats are some of the major segments of automotive seat market by technology. On the basis of our comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the powered seat and heated seat segments are expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within the global automotive seat market, the heated seat segment is expected to remain the fastest growing market, as it provides thermal comfort for the user and it enhances the vehicle’s heating system. The powered seat can be lowered or raised and titled according to the needs of the driver and passengers. Growing sales of luxury vehicles and the increasing adoption of powered seats in the mid-segment cars are expected to spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region due to high vehicle production, improving economic conditions, and increasing manufacturing OEM facilities within the APAC region.

Asia Pacific and ROW are expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period because of rapidly increasing demand for light weight and technologically advanced seating system by the OEMs.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the introduction of TDI Low-VOC foam in vehicle seats and the development of light weight seats. Adient plc, Lear Corporation, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Faurecia SA, and Magna International Inc. are the major seat suppliers in the global automotive seat market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global automotive seat market by product types, material cover, technology, vehicle type, end user, and region. Lucintel compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Automotive Seat Market 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global automotive seat market by product types, material cover, technology, vehicle type, end user, and region, as follows:

By Product Type ($ Billion from 2011 to 2022)

• Bench Seats

• Bucket Seats

By Technology ($ Billion from 2011 to 2022)

• Powered Seats

• Heated Seats

• Standard Seats

By Vehicle Type ($ Billion from 2011 to 2022)

• Small Car

• Compact Car

• Mid-size Car

• Large Car

• SUV and Crossover

• MPV

• Pick-up

• HCV

• Others

By Material Cover ($ Billion from 2011 to 2022)

• Genuine Leather

• Synthetic Leather

• Fabric Material

By End User ($ Billion from 2011 to 2022)

• OEM

• Aftermarket

By Region ($ Billion from 2011 to 2022)

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o United Kingdom

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Russia

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Indonesia

o South Korea

• The Rest of the World

o Brazil

o Turkey

This 227-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the automotive seat market by product type (bucket and bench), material cover (genuine leather, synthetic leather, and fabric material), technology (powered, heated and standard), vehicle type (small cars, compact cars, mid-size cars, large cars, SUVs and Crossovers, MPVs, pickups, heavy commercial vehicles, and others), end user (OEM and aftermarket), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?