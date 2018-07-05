Oil and Gas Storage Market Size, Share and Growth Rate | Industry New Tech Developments, Comprehensive Analysis & Regional Outlook To 2023

Market Overview:-
Oil and gas are stored in the period of low demand in storage facilities and are withdrawn from storage facilities during periods of peak and high demand. The oil and gas storage market is predominantly classified as underground storage and above ground storage.
Underground storage facilities are chiefly used for storing gaseous forms of natural gas, especially in ground formations such as in salt caverns, aquifers and depleted reservoirs of oil and gas fields. The different storage types have their own physical characteristics such as porosity, permeability, maintenance cost and other miscellaneous cost associated with the site. Oil is usually stored in containers, ships and other facilities so they can be transported effectively.
Top Key Players:-
Major players operating in oil and gas storage market are Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (U.S.), Amec Foster Wheeler plc (UK), Royal Vopak N.V. (The Netherlands), TechnipFMC plc (U.K.), The Vitol Group (The Netherlands), WorleyParsons Limited (Australia), Niska Gas Storage Partners LLC (U.S.), Centrica plc (U.K.) and Chiyoda Corporation (Japan).
Market Research Analysis:-
With gas being increasingly used for providing domestic heating in North America and Europe regions, storing gas for winter season demand is of prime importance to the countries in the region. Countries are eager to take advantage of the price drop of natural gas and are procuring it more than the required demand. This procured gas has to be stored so that it can be used again in the state of winter season demand. Natural gas is stored in underground inventory such as depleted reservoirs in oil and/or natural gas fields, aquifers, and salt cavern formations. Liquefied natural gas is stored in liquid or gaseous forms above ground.