Make a Missy Statement!

High-Street Women’s Label ‘The Missy Co.’ Launches Online Retail Shop

Mumbai, May 2018:

The Missy Co., a high-street women’s wear label, announces the launch of its Online Retail Shop – www.themissyco.in and is poised to change the fashion industry with purposefully chic, sassy and statement wear. Their aim is to create contemporary designs that seamlessly compliment a customer’s personal style.

Brainchildof Mumbai based young entrepreneur, Founder & CEO, Shikha Shah(Daughter of Poonam and Rajiv Shah of Clothes Rack fame), TMC focuses on quality, versatility and #TheHappyFeeling to sell not only its brand, but also bring about a good feeling to those who wear the products.

Shikha started with a clear vision of how she wanted the brand to be and soon got Aashita Agarwal on board as COO (Chief Operating Officer). Started just a couple of months ago, TMC has already built a brand name for itself and is ready to start promotions in full swing.

The Missy Co. is a bold, edgy, ready-to-run-the-world kinda brand, inspired by real women, made for real women. The launch collection #TheMissyFeels was inspired by experiences and feelings and currently offers a range of products including tops, bottoms, dresses, co-ord sets, jumpsuits and jackets.With several brands coming into the fashion space and creating a niche for themselves, it is a highly competitive industry. This is why everything is designed in-house to create styles that are in trend but different from what’s already available.

The Missy Co. caters to all kinds of women. No matter their age, shape or size, TMC designs to dress everyone from the cool mum, to the working woman and even the quirky student.

Shikha, Founder & CEO, said, “We are so excited to announce the launch of our brand and our online store. With TMC, I want tocreate a fusion between style and adaptability; my take on everyday clothing that is transitional and for all kinds of women. At TMC, we use superior quality material that makes our product look good and also feel great because that is what I would expect when I make a purchase too. I want all missies to be able to relate to the brand and feel confident and empowered when they wear it. Eventually, we hope to fill the gap and cater to various kinds of missies with separate lines for #TheCurvyMissy, #ThePetiteMissy, etc.”

Aashita, COO, said, “The aim with TMC is to have a young and free-spirited kind of vibe which reflects in the kind of clothes we produce. Everyone has their individual personalities and we are only here to help you take that a step forward with our garments. We are here to have fun and are open to exciting collaborations as well!”

Check out the collection on their user-friendly website – www.themissyco.in

It offers multiple payment options like a debit card, credit card, net banking, cash on delivery, etc.

The Missy Co.’s quirky designs and easy to wear silhouettes captured in vibrant hues are perfectly designed to give you an unforgettable style statement. More than just an ordinary clothing line, TMC is an indulgence available to you, to wear today and tomorrow.

For now, the collection is Rs. 1,200/- onwards.

Available at: www.themissyco.in

