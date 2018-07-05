Global DIN Rail DC-DC Converters Market To Reach US$ 951.2 Mn By 2026: Credence Research

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research, “DIN Rail DC-DC Converters Market (By End-use Vertical (Industrial, Automotive, Material Handling & Logistics, Defense & Aerospace, Buildings, Power & Energy, and Other End-use Verticals), By Product Type (Isolated, Non-isolated), By Output Number (Single Output, Multi-output), By Power Output (5W – >75W, 75W – 250W, and 250W75W, 75W – 250W, and 250W<), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018 -2026 report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/din-rail-dc-dc-converters-market

Market & Product Insights

DIN Rail DC-DC converters combine the utility of DC-DC converters with convenience and cost-effectiveness of DIN Rail assembly systems. The use of DIN rail configuration for mounting DC-DC converters simplifies the engineering process by eliminating piles of circuit boards and miles of assorted cables. Besides DC-DC converters, DIN Rail assembly is also used to mount number of components including contactors, thermal overload relays, and motor circuit protectors. The use of DIN rail configuration considerably reduces the mounting time, material required, and hence the associated cost without actually compromising the requisite sophistication in circuit mountings. Electrical component manufacturers across the globe are increasingly designing and developing components that comply with DIN standards. Greater demand for DC powered equipment and growing popularity of DIN Rail standards is anticipated to drive the DIN rail DC-DC converters market throughout the forecast period.

DIN Rail DC-DC Converters Market

Rebounding industrial sector post economic recession and subsequent rise in the industrial automation is one of the major factors driving demand for DIN Rail DC-DC converters worldwide. DIN rail DC-DC converters provide an economical solution for stabilizing DC voltages of industrial equipment, machine control units, factory automation, and security systems. As a result, DIN Rail DC-DC converters are gaining prominence in other domains including medical & healthcare, power & energy, IT & Telecom, transportation, and utilities among others. Consistent growth of these aforementioned sectors, especially in developing countries of Asia Pacific bodes well for the market growth. A trend of market shifting towards consolidation can be witnessed, especially in developed economies like North America and Europe where small players can be seen merging operations with other established players to leverage resource, distribution network and technical expertise of each other. Expansion through strategic associations also represents one of the major strategies adopted by manufacturers across the globe. The players strive to ensure long-term associations with customers, universities, companies in other industries, and research institutes to drive technological innovation and move business forward. Some of the leading manufacturers identified in the research study includes Traco Electronic AG, TDK Lambda Corporation, CUI, Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc., Phoenix Contact, Cosel Co., Ltd., Bel Fuse, Inc., PULS GmbH and MTM Power among others.