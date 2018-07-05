Flight Data Recorder Market – Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2023

Market Highlights:

Aerospace data recorders are basically electronic devices that are used to record or collect any electronic signals sent to the aircraft as well as to record the conversation between the pilots and the on board crews and air traffic controller. Flight data recorder market is witnessing significant growth, mainly due to the rapidly rising air passenger traffic and the subsequent demand for more aircraft feel to manage the increasing air traffic. As of 2016, there were more than 22,000 active aircraft across the globe. The existing fleets are expected to be replaced by more than 40,000 new aircraft, over the next 20 years, and the global fleet is likely to reach 45,000 aircraft by 2036.

Moreover, the high demand for air travel in the emerging regions, such as Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, leads to an increase in the number of aircrafts in these regions. As a result, approximately 22,000 aircrafts are expected to be delivered to these regions in the next 20 years. On the other hand, it is expected that over 15,000 aircrafts would be delivered in developed regions such as North America and Europe, by 2036. Modernization of aircraft fleets with the latest technology, and stringent government regulations, are some of the other primary factors driving the demand in the flight data recorder market. The rising demand for accurate and precise flight data among the airline operators and defense forces, also adds to the market growth.

Major Key players

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S),

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (U.S),

AstroNova Inc. (U.S),

SLN Technologies (India),

FLHYT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (Canada),

Leonardo DRS (U.S),

RUAG Group (Switzerland),

Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions (U.S),

L-3 Technologies Inc. (U.S), Universal Avionics Systems Corporation (U.S).

Regional Analysis

The Flight Data Recorder systems market is expected to dominate in the North American region due to the rapidly rising research and development activities here. Established aviation industry and supporting infrastructure also aids the growth of the market. Existence of sophisticated technology and major manufacturers in the North American region has significantly contributed in the growth of the flight data recorder market in the North American region.

Rapidly rising air passenger traffic in the Asia Pacific region has been key to the high growth rate in this region. Rising government investment towards development of new airports and upgradation of old ones, have been other major factors driving the growth of this market.

