Sharp Now Accepts 120″ TV Special Orders around the Globe

Sharp Electronics which recently caused the biggest stir in the market with its Sharp PN-H120, a 120” 4K2K Ultra HD Display is delighted to bring to the notice of the general public that they now accepts 120″ tv special orders around the globe.

The PN-H120 is the world’s largest commercial LCD display which boasts a 4K Ultra HD resolution showcasing detailed text and high-resolution content. Sharp’s state of the art display is also equipped with direct LED backlight technology that provides uniform brightness across the entire display and delivers breathtaking images. The 120” Ultra HD Professional Display is designed for demanding commercial installations where a 24/7 operation is required while offering ultra-crisp, ultra-detail, ultra-large and ultra-bright (750 cd/m²) display.

If you are looking to convert your living room to a theater room without the need of installing projectors or combining multiple video wall screens, Sharp 120 inch screen display is the right for you. PN-H120 can deliver 120hz (refresh rate), it is best for monitoring and surveillance or even for gaming.

Sharp PN-H120 key Specs:

• 120 inches (304.8 cm diagonal)

• Full Array, White LED Backlight

• 3840×2160 (4K) Resolution

• 120 Hz Refresh Rate

• 750 cd/m² Max Brightness

• HDMI 1.4b x5

Sharp PN-H120 is now available for special order, if you are planning to buy one, you can drop an inquiry: