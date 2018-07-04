Iron Sulfate Heptahydrate Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2016 – 2024

Iron Sulfate Heptahydrate Market: Overview

Sulfate compounds are salts or esters of sulfuric acid formed by replacing one or both of the hydrogen atoms with a metal atom. Iron Sulfate heptahydrate [iron (II) Sulfate] is also known as ferrous Sulfate heptahydrate. It is soluble in water and acids. It shows octahedral molecular geometry of iron. Unlike fluorides and oxides, most of the metallic Sulfate compounds are readily soluble in water. Iron Sulfate heptahydrate is produced during the manufacture of titanium dioxide from ilmenite.

Iron Sulfate heptahydrate is also known as copperas or green vitriol (blue-green heptahydrate). Sulfate is a co-product of the manufacturing process of titanium dioxide. Crystallization of hot Sulfate solution can also yield iron Sulfate heptahydrate, upon cooling. Iron Sulfate produced in this process is iron Sulfate heptahydrate (copperas) with free moisture content of at least 4%. Iron crystals in copperas tend to stick to one another, leading to the product becoming dusty. The acid liquid present in copperas tends to leach out and potentially attack the container in which copperas is stored. Iron Sulfate heptahydrate has iron content ranging from 18 weight% to 20 weight% and free acid content of 3 weight% at the maximum, based on the total weight of iron Sulfate heptahydrate. As discussed, in addition to iron, iron Sulfate heptahydrate also comprises an acidic compound such as sulfuric acid. The acidic compound is typically a result of the formation of iron Sulfate heptahydrate.

Iron Sulfate Heptahydrate Market: Dynamics and Trends

The hydrated form of iron Sulfate heptahydrate is used medically to treat iron deficiency and also for industrial applications. The World Health Organization (WHO) has published a list of essential medicines. As per the list, iron Sulfate heptahydrate is one of the most important medicines required for basic health. Historically, iron sulfate heptahydrate was used in the textile industry as a textile dye fixative, to blacken leather, and also as a constituent of ink. Iron chlorosis affects the fruit cultivation to a great extent. Iron Sulfate heptahydrate is used to treat iron chlorosis.

More recently, iron Sulfate heptahydrate has been applied in the purification of water by flocculation and phosphate removal from municipal and industrial sewage. The compound prevents eutrophication of surface water bodies. The modified grade of iron Sulfate heptahydrate can be used to reduce Cr6+ (Chromium Ions) in the cement industry. It can, therefore, be used as an additive to the cement mixture. Additionally, it can be used as an iron supplier in the agriculture industry.

