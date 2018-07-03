Seaweed Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2018

Seaweed is grown in the shallow waters and is also called macrophytic algae or microalgae. It is also a natural alternative for salt, which demonstrates antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties that are required to control the blood cholesterol levels and control blood pressure. They are available in various forms and their extracts are used widely across the food, feed and fertilizers industry verticals. Seaweed provides excellent health benefits by improving digestion and weight management and are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, dietary fibre, necessary amino acids, and vitamins A, B, C, and E. Furthermore, they consist of various important minerals such as Calcium, Iodine, Iron, Copper, Selenium, Magnesium, Manganese, and Zinc. Seaweed is rich in phytonutrients, including sulphated polysaccharides that have anti-inflammatory, antiviral etc.

Seaweed Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of Types & Applications:

The global seaweed market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type the seaweed market is segmented into, red, brown and green seaweeds. The red seaweed is the rich source of antioxidant. Further, the market is segmented by applications such as human consumption, fertilizers, animal feed additives, medical applications, biotechnological applications.

The report studied across various countries of key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the world. The global market for seaweed is estimated and forecasted from 2018 to 2024 in terms of revenue (USD million) and volume (KT). Seaweed market is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate between 5.5% to 6.5% from 2019 to 2024 globally. The Asia Pacific is the largest market of seaweed globally accounted for more than 55% of market share in 2017. However, North America seaweed market is anticipated to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

Seaweed market is driven factors such as, increasing use of seaweed in various herbal products and raising awareness of the use of various species of seaweed into food and feed applications. Also, high volume of seaweed consumption into hydrocolloid production, European countries are harvesting and consuming the seaweed etc. However the major restraints of the market are excessive consumption of seaweed may lead to health issues, lack of awareness of harvesting various species of seaweed etc.

The Seaweed market Is Led by Leading Manufacturers:

The major key companies which dominate the global seaweed market are,

• Irish Seaweeds,

• Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group (GGOG),

• Annie Chuns Inc.,

• Cargill Inc.,

• DuPont,

• Groupe Roullier,

• Chase Organics,

• GimMe Health Foods,

• Maine Coast Sea Vegetables,

• Mara Seaweed etc.

The report includes in-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, market trends and competitive landscape across various geographies. The competitive landscape section includes all market deals of last 2 years of seaweed market. It includes new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, joint ventures, agreements etc.

