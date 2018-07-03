PV (Photovoltaics) Market : Size, Growth, Industry Share, Demand, Analysis And Forecast Report 2018

This report studies the global PV (Photovoltaics) market status and forecast, categorizes the global PV (Photovoltaics) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions.
Solar PV is one kind of device made from crystalline silicon or thin film which converts solar energy into electricity by a process known as the photovoltaic effect. The key indicator for solar PV is conversion efficiency.
In this report, the statistical product is considered from the solar module, the statistical data is considered from the shipment volume.
Solar PV Industry achieved rapid development these years; Global capacity and production have a great development. In 2016, Global Market Size of Solar PV is nearly 38594.78 M USD; the actual sale is about 70546 MW.
The global PV (Photovoltaics) market is valued at 42700 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 105700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
- Jinko Solar
- Trina Solar
- Canadian Solar
- Hanwha
- JA Solar
- First Solar
- ReneSola
- Yingli
- SunPower
- Eging PV
- Chint Group
- Shunfeng
- Risen
- Solarworld
- REC Group
- CSUN
- Hareonsolar
- Kyocera Solar
- Solar Frontier
- HT-SAAE
- SoloPower
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- Single Crystal Silicon
- Polycrystalline Silicon
- Other
By Application, the market can be split into
- Residential
- Commercial
- Ground Station