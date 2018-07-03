Global Automotive Fuel Delivery System Market Analysis 2018 Forecasts to 2022

Automotive Fuel Delivery Market 2018

Automotive Fuel Delivery Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2022. Automotive Fuel Delivery Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2022

Global Automotive Fuel Delivery Market by Component (Fuel Pump, Fuel Injector, Fuel Pressure regulator, Fuel Filter, Fuel Rail, Air control Valve, Throttle position sensor) by Fuel type (Gasoline, Diesel and Alternative fuels), by Vehicle (LCV, HCV, Passenger and Hybrid), and by Region (North America, Asia-Oceania, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, South America).

Market Synopsis of Global Automotive Fuel Delivery System

The function of the fuel delivery system is to supply and store fuel to the engine. The Automotive fuel delivery system comprises of many essential components which aid in proper fuel delivery and smooth functioning of engine.

The major factors driving the market includes increase in the production of passenger and commercial vehicles, demand for efficient fuel delivery system and need for the alternative fuels such as LPG,CNG etc. In addition, increased life span of vehicles has also fueled the growth of the market. However, Increase emphasis on the usage of electric vehicles is the major constraint to the market growth.

The global automotive fuel delivery system market is poised to grow at 5% CAGR.

Key Players

Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive Plc, Magneti Marelli, Denso Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, TI Automotive INC, NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd, UCAL Fuel Systems, Toyoda Gosei are some of the leading players operating in this market.

Regional Analysis of Global Automotive Fuel Delivery System Market

Asia-Oceania dominates the global automotive fuel delivery system market due to factors such as presence of global automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEM’s) and even various mid-level companies are planning to expand their hubs in the region. North America is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. The sophisticated manufacturing hubs and market in terms of technology is expected to drive the market in the region.

The report for The Global Automotive Fuel Delivery Systems Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary 2. Research Methodology 2.1. Scope Of The Study 2.1.1. Definition 2.1.2. Research Objective 2.1.3. Assumptions 2.1.4. Limitations



2.2. Research Process 2.2.1. Primary Research 2.2.2. Secondary Research 2.3. Market Size Estimation 2.4. Forecast Model 3. Market Dynamics 3.1. Market Drivers 3.2. Market Inhibitors 3.3. Supply/Value Chain Analysis Or Market Ecosystem 3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 4. Global Automotive Fuel Delivery Systems Market, By Component 4.1. Introduction 4.2. Fuel Pump 4.3. Fuel Injector 4.4. Fuel Pressure Regulator 4.5. Fuel Filter 4.6. Fuel Rail 4.7. Air Control Valve 4.8. Throttle Position Valve 5. Global Automotive Fuel Delivery Systems Market, By Fuel 5.1. Introduction 5.2. Gasoline 5.3. Diesel 5.4. Alternative Fuel

…….Continued

