Coping with the lack of mobility

Dealing with a disability is a very personal issue and for some people using a wheelchair on a daily basis can be difficult to adjust to. It can take some time to get around the new reality – however, using a powerchair from the beginning can lead to a more rewarding experience.

[REDDITCH, 3/7/2018] – Karma Mobility offers a wide range of powerchairs. Karma Mobility powerchairs come with an electric motor and a controller that allows users to move around independently. Karma Mobility powerchairs are sturdy and can be operated on many types of terrain without the need for assistance.

Advantages of powerchairs

Powerchairs have many advantages, since they are specifically made to facilitate people’s lives. Karma Mobility powerchairs, in particular, come in different types and sizes and are always adjusted to fit a person’s individual needs. Some powerchairs offered by Karma Mobility, such as the Ergo Stand Powerchair, are self-propelled providing more independence to people.

For many patients, the idea of using a wheelchair can be quite challenging because it seems as if they are losing their ability to move around independently. Moreover, regular wheelchairs can become hard to use or cause pain in the long run.

Karma Mobility powerchairs are specifically made to make things simpler when it comes to moving from one place to the next. Unlike mobile scooters, Karma Mobility powerchairs are less bulky and can easily be navigated from one place to the other without the need for supervision. Most patients find that by using powerchairs, they tend to depend less on others and their quality of life improves.

Investing in a powerchair

Even though powerchairs can be more expensive than regular wheelchairs, at Karma Mobility a wide range of powerchairs is available for different budgets. On the other hand, buying one should not be ruled out before checking with insurance, as in some cases, part of the cost can be covered. Overall, Karma Mobility powerchairs are more durable compared to regular wheelchairs, perform better and are bound to last for many years with proper use. For all these reasons, Karma Mobility powerchairs are a great investment for any person with limited mobility.