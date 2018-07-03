Activated Alumina Market 2018 | Growth – Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape 2023

Market Overview:

Active Alumina is widely used in the end-user industries such as oil & gas, plastic industry, and healthcare among others. The Global Active Alumina Market is spanned across five regions of the world namely, Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds a major share of the global market and is projected to continue leading owing to the growing developments and industrialization in the developing countries of the region. The major countries attributing to this growth are Japan, China, and India. The growing population in the region has augmented the need for clean and safe water, which, in turn, is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast years. Moreover, the growing oil & gas sector mainly in India and China has positively impacted the Active Alumina Market Growth.

North America is dominating the market and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The developed end-use industry coupled with the increasing adoption rate is the major factor driving the market growth. Moreover, the increasing oil and gas activities post the shale gas boom is further expected to boost the market growth. European market of Active Alumina is set to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. The developed healthcare sector has propelled the use of Active Alumina, especially in the bone and dental replacements. The key countries contributing to the growth of the market in this region are Germany, the U.K, and France.

The Global Activated Alumina Market is segmented into the application and end-user industry. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into catalysts, desiccants, fluoride adsorbents, bioceramics, and others. On the basis of end-use industries, the Global Activated Alumina Market can be further bifurcated into oil & gas, water treatment industry, plastic industry, healthcare, and others.

Some of the prominent players operating in the Global Activated Alumina Market are BASF SE (Germany), Honeywell International Inc (U.S.), Sumitomo Chemical Co (Japan), Porocel Industries LLC (U.S.), Dynamic Adsorbents Inc (U.S.)., Axens SA (U.S.), Shandong Zhongxin New Material Technology Co., Ltd (China), Huber Engineered Materials (U.S.), Jiangxi Sanxin Hi-Tech Ceramics Co., Ltd (China), Sialca Industries (India), and AGC Chemicals Pvt. Ltd (India)., among others.

