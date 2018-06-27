Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2017-2023

“We have produced a new premium report Water Soluble Fertilizers Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Water Soluble Fertilizers. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Water Soluble Fertilizers Market by type (nitrogenous, phosphatic, potassic water-soluble fertilizers, micronutrients), application (foliar application, fertigation application), crop type (field crops, horticultural crops, turf, ornamentals) through main geographies in the global market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. According to report the global water soluble fertilizers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

The report covers market changing dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Water Soluble Fertilizers Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market are Agrium Inc., Compo GmbH & Co. KG, Coromandel International Ltd., Haifa Chemicals Limited, Israel Chemical Limited, Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co., Ltd., K+S AG, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA (SQM), The Mosaic Company and Yara International ASA.”

For More Details Get Free Sample Pages of this Premium Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/743

Water soluble fertilizers market to expand the CAGR of 3%

“Increasing demand for the high yield crop, popularity of complex water soluble fertilizer and micronutrients in horticulture are the driving factors which is propel the growth of market” says Mr Omkar Harane. Water soluble fertilizers are available in the form of liquid as well as powder, they are easily absorbed by the crop. Moreover, the increasing awareness among the farmer and high efficiency of water soluble fertilizers is likely to support the market growth over the next 6 year. The factors such as less availability of arable lands and increasing environmental concern among the farmer across the world are expected to escalate the market growth. However, harmful environmental effects of use of fertilizers, higher product cost than other substitute may restrain the growth of water-soluble fertilizers market. Growing demand for water soluble nutrients which offers several opportunities for the water soluble fertilizer market.

Europe has the amassed the growth in water soluble fertilizer market

Currently, Europe accounts for the highest market share of water fertilizer followed by the Asia pacific. Owing to the Necessity for efficient crop nutrients to ensure enhanced agricultural productivity will further support the market in this region. Asia pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the water soluble fertilizer market followed by the china and India. Depending on the agriculture as an economic source will further boost the water soluble fertilizer industry.

Water soluble fertilizer market is highly lucrative owing to the presence of numerous manufacturers

The leading key players includes in the water soluble fertilizer market are Agrium Inc., Compo GmbH & Co. KG, Coromandel International Ltd., Haifa Chemicals Limited, Israel Chemical Limited, Hebei Monband water Soluble Fertilizer Co. Ltd. “MicroEssentials” is fertilizer developed by the Mosaic Company using patented technology fusion. MicroEssentials is a unique, nutritionally balanced fertilizer which contain nitrogen, phosphorous, sulfur and zinc.

Get 15% discount for early purchase of Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market report by clicking the following link, Use code IGRD15 to request the discount in the given form @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/743

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report on global water soluble fertilizers market covers segments such as, type, application and crop type. On the basis of type the global water soluble fertilizers market is categorized into nitrogenous, phosphatic, potassic water-soluble fertilizers and micronutrients. On the basis of application the global water soluble fertilizers market is categorized into foliar application and fertigation application. On the basis of crop type the global water soluble fertilizers market is categorized into field crops, horticultural crops, turf & ornamentals and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China.The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Major key Players Covered in this Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global water soluble fertilizers market such as, Agrium Inc., Compo GmbH & Co. KG, Coromandel International Ltd., Haifa Chemicals Limited, Israel Chemical Limited, HebeiMonband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co., Ltd., K+S AG, SociedadQuimica Y Minera SA (SQM), The Mosaic Company and Yara International ASA.

Browse Detailed Description and Company Mentioned in this Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/chemical_material/global_water_soluble_fertilizers_market