Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market 2018 Size, Share, Opportunities, New Technologies, Development Strategy | Industry Research Report Forecast to 2023

Solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs) are electrochemical conversion devices, which produce electricity from oxidation for fuels. Increasing demand of highly efficient fuel cells for commercial applications like stationary, portable, military, or transportation, with high flexibility of fuels to be used are fuelling the growth of SOFC market. Researchers are working on producing low temperature SOFCs, as they reduce overall system cost by reducing insulation, materials, start-up, and degradation related costs.

Planar SOFCs have anode, electrolyte, and cathode forming flat layers, in which the components are assembled in flat stacks allowing air and hydrogen flow through layers via channels. Planar SOFC is the largest market for SOFC market accounting higher power ratio as compared to other type of SOFCs. Planar SOFCs are extensively used in large and small stationary power generation, and military applications due to higher electrical efficiency.