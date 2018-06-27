Pentaerythritol Market Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects with Forecast 2023

A research study titled, “Pentaerythritol Market by application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2023”, published by crystal market research.

Pentaerythritol Market -Competitive Insights

The leading companies in the market are Mitsui Chemicals, Hubei Yihua Group Co Ltd, Celanese, Perstorp and Ercros. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Market Highlights:

The global Pentaerythritol market was worth USD 1.18 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 2.15 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.91% during the forecast period. Developing demand for stable polyols crosswise over different derivatives producing industries is foreseen to drive worldwide pentaerythritol market throughout the following couple of years. Pentaerythritol has been picking up significance as a substitute for electrical transformer liquids by virtue of its biodegradability and less dangerous nature. Different properties, for example, low instability alongside high glimmer point offer start protection because of which, pentaerythritol has risen as a perfect substitute to dielectric liquids used as a part of transformers. Expanding application in electrical transformer dielectric liquids is likewise anticipated that would positively affect pentaerythritol market development over the estimate time frame.

Pentaerythritol Market -Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

Key uses of pentaerythritol have been arranged into alkyd varnishes, alkyd paints, plasticizers, alkyd adhesives/sealants, alkyd inks, radiation cure coatings and lubricants among some others. Alkyd paints were the main application section for pentaerythritol in 2013. The expanding usage of alkyd paints in car and development businesses is foreseen to drive the market development over the conjecture time frame. Coatings and cements are likewise evaluated to witness better than expected development rates over the estimate time frame.

Pentaerythritol Market -By Region

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Asia Pacific area commanded the worldwide pentaerythritol market in 2013 and is foreseen to remain the biggest consumer throughout the following years. The development of construction expenditure and uplifting point of view toward the provincial automotive industry is anticipated to remain a key driving component for the local market. Asia Pacific alongside being the biggest market is additionally anticipated that would enlist the most elevated development rate over the conjecture time frame. North America and Europe are anticipated to witness languid development rates by virtue of develop car and development enterprises in these districts..

Research Methodology:

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

