Lactate Dehydrogenase Test market set to Grow Exponentially during the Forecast 2016-2023

This study covers the market dynamics and trends in major countries that are expected to influence the current market scenario and future status of the Global Lactate Dehydrogenase Test Market over the forecast period.

Lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) is an enzyme occurring in most body tissues such as the liver, heart, pancreas, kidneys, muscles, blood cells etc. that is required for converting sugar into energy. The values of LDH are directly proportional to the disease condition of the body and during diseases the values of LDH increases denoting variety of conditions such as stroke, liver diseases, muscle dystrophy, fatigue etc.

Lactate Dehydrogenase Test Market is expected to reach $ 6.4 billion by the end of 2023, this market is projected to growing at a CAGR of ~ 8.8 % during 2017-2023.

The market for lactate dehydrogenase test is rising due to increasing occurrence of diseases such as cerebrovascular diseases, liver diseases, blood disorders, muscle dystrophy etc. Further fatigue testing due to increase in sports is also an important driver for the lactate dehydrogenase test market.

Key players of Global Lactate dehydrogenase test Market:

LifeSpan BioSciences, Aviva Systems Biology, Accurex Biomedical Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bioo Scientific Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, Abcam plc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., Merck KGaA and others.

The Global Lactate Dehydrogenase Test Market is segmented on the basis of type, indications, equipment, and end users. Based on type, the market has been segmented as lactate dehydrogenase 1 (LD1), lactate dehydrogenase 2 (LD2), lactate dehydrogenase 3 (LD3), lactate dehydrogenase 4 (LD4), and lactate dehydrogenase 5 (LD5). Based on the indications, the market has been segmented as cerebrovascular diseases, liver diseases, blood disorders, muscle dystrophy and fatigue, necrosis, infections, substance abuse, and others. Based on the equipment, the market has been segmented as instruments (spectroscope, centrifuge, others), consumables and others. Based on the end users, the market has been segmented as hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, academic and research and others.

Regional analysis:

US accounts for the maximum market share due to favorable reimbursement scenario and greater expenditure on healthcare. The faster market uptake of new technology in the US is also an important driver of the market for global lactate dehydrogenase test. Europe is the second largest market due to large disposable income and rising awareness. Asia Pacific region is expected to have the most potential and it is estimated to be led by China and India. The Middle East & Africa market is led by the gulf nations particularly Saudi Arabia and UAE. The poor regions of Africa are expected to be a laggard due to poor economic and political conditions and poor healthcare penetration.

