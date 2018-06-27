Automotive Battery Management System Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 8 Bn by 2027

Battery management system in automotive is an electronic system that assists in maintaining optimum health of rechargeable batteries in the vehicle. Automotive battery management system manages the vehicle batteries by exercising control on the load environment, monitoring the state of the vehicle battery and consequently balances the charging. There are several advantages of automotive battery management system in automotive. It helps in increasing the life of the battery, prevents damage to the battery owing to voltage fluctuations and overcharging, manages battery state by optimizing battery health and provides real time updates on the battery health. Cell balancing, safety and protection, cell monitoring, temperature control, power saver mode, data recording and monitoring the charging function are few of the features of automotive battery management system.

The research report on global automotive battery management system market talks about various market scenarios and dynamics that have an influence on the growth of the global market. Moreover, according to this research, the global market for automotive battery management systems is expected to touch an estimate of more than US$ 8 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2027). This growth is largely supported by the increasing demand for E-bikes and electric vehicles.

Electric vehicles to offer high growth opportunities for battery management systems in the near future

Electric vehicles have shown higher adoption of battery management systems. Since 2012, the electric vehicle segment lead the global market with a high market valuation. It is expected to continue with this trend in the coming years and is estimated to reach a high market value by the end of the period of assessment. Electric vehicles has been a lucrative segment and is projected to expand at a high rate throughout the period of forecast.

E-bikes to remain at the vanguard of growth with respect to volume

The use of automotive battery management system in E-bikes has been increasing. This segment is the second largest with respect to value. However, according to research, this it is expected to dominate the global market with a high volume. The E-bikes segment is projected to expand at a volume CAGR of 19.7% during the period of assessment. In 2017, the value generated by E-bikes segment, with respect to adoption of battery management systems, was around US$ 370 Mn and is expected to reflect a more than 6x increase in value by the end of the year of assessment.

Passenger cars to largely contribute to the growth of the electric vehicles segment

Electric vehicles are further categorised into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Of these, passenger cars are expected to showcase increased adoption of automotive battery management system. The passenger car sub segment is projected to expand at a higher rate in the coming years and is expected to reflect high market value owing to growing sales of automotive battery management system for passenger cars. Passenger cars are of different types, namely, HEVs (Hybrid Electric Vehicles), PHEVs (Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles) and BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles). The use of automotive battery management system in hybrid electric vehicles is significant. The HEV sub category is expected to reach an estimate of more than US$ 2.5 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2027). Also, the battery electric vehicles segment is projected to expand at a high value CAGR throughout the forecast period, thus spearheading the growth of the parent segment.

